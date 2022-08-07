Mark Cosson worked as a seasonal maintenance worker at Denali National Park in the 1980s when he heard about the Alaska Homesteading Program.
He discovered the Clear Sky Homestead area and decided to take advantage before the program disappeared. A friend from Anchorage joined him and they drove into the wilderness in Cosson’s off-road vehicle. They got within three miles of his target site when the vehicle broke down.
They hiked the remaining distance and found the perfect spot, 600 feet up a ridge, a quarter mile from the valley below and two miles east of the Teklanika River. With 100 feet of nylon rope and a compass, they staked 40 acres.
Cosson already had a place at Bear Creek, 20 miles north of Healy. There, he built a Palisade-type log structure, marked all the logs, then disassembled them and waited for winter to come.
In 1986-1987, he and a friend cut a path on the Old Rex Trail and started hauling in those pre-marked logs. Cosson was also running Gary Whittemore’s dogs in those days, so he hauled logs by dog team as well.
Just before breakup in 1987, he put together the shell of the cabin. A few months later, during early winter, he completed building, installed windows and added insulation and trim.
By 1992, he had completed all the state requirements, including living there for the required period of time. The state agreed the property now belonged to him.
“That was a happy day,” he said.
As time passed, his work situation changed and he became a professional videographer. He even worked a stint as a photo journalist for Channel 11 TV in Fairbanks.
“I spent less and less time out there,” he said. “But I would go out there once in awhile to make sure things were okay.”
In the early 1990s, a bear broke into the cabin and drank motor oil, ripped open a 100 pound bag of pinto beans and broke into a 25 pound bag of powdered milk.
“When I arrived there, I saw the door sitting right open and beans were growing out of white piles of bear dung,” he said.
The bear didn’t break any windows, but he did bite into a can of verathane, walk in it and then leave a paw print on an upstairs window. A neighbor eventually killed that bear and made Cosson a necklace made out of a canine tooth and four bear claws.
“I wore that thing for years,” he said. “When I went to video school in Denver, I wore it under my Air Force uniform.”
Now that the cabin is gone, destroyed in the Clear Fire, he has mixed feelings.
“I have some wonderful memories in my younger days of being out there,” he said. Accomplishing his goal of building a homestead cabin is something he takes pride in.
He had been thinking of selling the homestead, since he wasn’t spending time there regularly anymore.
“The last time I was there was March 2020,” he said. “I wasn’t going to live out there again. Even going out to visit was getting fewer and far between.”
At one point, a co-worker at Sourdough Fuel was interested in buying it, so they broke in a trail to check it out.The co-worker decided 13 miles off the Parks Highway was just too far.
Cosson is currently working at Lassen Volcanic National Park in California — although he is back in Fairbanks this week, checking out windstorm damage to his barn at Rosie Creek.
The Denali Borough sent him aerial photos of the cabin site, after the fire.
“From aerial photos, it looks like most of the property itself was unfazed by the fire,” Cosson said.
If the cabin had been located 30 feet further east, it would have been spared. The fire destroyed the cabin, then advanced just another 30 feet, where it stopped, due to deciduous trees.
In 1988, a wildfire came within a quarter mile of the cabin.
“I was sweating bullets in 1988 and the place had just been built,” he said. “I skirted that one, but not this one.”
“Basically that is the hazard of building in a forest,” he added.