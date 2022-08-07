Mark Cosson worked as a seasonal maintenance worker at Denali National Park in the 1980s when he heard about the Alaska Homesteading Program.

He discovered the Clear Sky Homestead area and decided to take advantage before the program disappeared. A friend from Anchorage joined him and they drove into the wilderness in Cosson’s off-road vehicle. They got within three miles of his target site when the vehicle broke down.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.

Tags

Recommended for you