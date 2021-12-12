During the second day of the salmon roundtable, biologists discussed a common theory: that bycatch is responsible for the low salmon returns on several major Alaskan rivers this summer. The conclusion was that, while bycatch is part of the problem, it is likely not entirely responsible for the abysmal run.
The two-day roundtable was hosted by Alaska’s congressional delegation and included input from local tribal leaders and state and federal biologists.
Alaska Department of Fish and Game Commissioner Doug Vincent-Lang began the presentation by assessing the reasons for the low returns on the Yukon, Kuskokwim, Unalakleet and Chignik River watersheds.
Many believe bycatch, specifically from the pollock fleets, is the culprit for diminishing salmon returns. However, the takeaway of Vincent-Lang’s presentation was that bycatch is not the only reason. Specifically, the number of salmon caught as bycatch does not come close to accounting for the number missing from Alaska’s rivers this summer.
Vincent-Lang used Western Alaskan chum salmon as an example; bycatch accounts for only about 16% of the fish that should have returned to rivers but did not. This suggests that the problem is something greater.
“It’s not just bycatch, we need to see the complete picture,” Vincent-Lang said.
According to Vincent-Lang, it is important to better understand what happens with salmon in the ocean, as well as how changing marine conditions are impacting the fish. The first few months in the marine are critical to survival, he said. For example, other fish and mammals may be predating on the juvenile salmon. This impact needs to be further quantified, he stated.
Another factor could be how environmental change is impacting the available food sources for salmon. Ed Farley with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explained that, after juvenile salmon enter the ocean in the early summer, their survival is dependent on growth rate and fat reserves. There is “a very strong relationship” between the condition of juvenile fishes at the end of their first summer in the ocean and return rate years later.
Growth rate is, in turn, a function of what is happening in the ecosystem. In the Northern Bering Sea, “environmental drivers include the loss of sea ice and warming waters,” Farley said. Since these factors determine the quantity and quality of available prey, researchers have been working to understand how the loss of sea ice will affect the distribution, abundance and fitness of fishes.
Farley provided an example of two types of high-quality (meaning caloric) prey. The abundance of both large copepods and capelin decreases as the water warms, leaving only low quality prey available. Studies have shown that salmon are smaller than average when they feed on low quality prey.
Beginning in 2014, there has been a “dramatic increase in sea temperatures” in the Bering Sea. Researchers found that stomach fullness declines as temperatures rise, and juvenile chinook have been smaller than average in recent years. “Warming seems to be a stressor for juvenile chinook,” Farley said. While more research is needed, it appears that marine warming has negatively impacted salmon, thus lowering their return rates.