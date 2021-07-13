For the second time in two weeks, a burst beaver dam triggered a landslide and closed the Richardson Highway.
About 7 p.m. Monday, another landslide occurred at Mile 187 near Paxon, according to Danielle Tessen with the Alaska Department of Transportation. The closure lasted about seven hours.
Gravel and dirt covered both lanes of the highway and closed the road for about two hours. Maintenance crews from camps in the area responded and were able to clear the road to single traffic about 9 p.m. The road was fully opened at 1:50 a.m. Tuesday. Workers cleared more than 300 yards of debris, Tessen said.
The crews continued to clean the area Tuesday and were preparing to bring in material experts to examine slope stability.
The slide was triggered by the same beaver dam that caused a landslide on July 1, which also impacted the road near Mile 187. Tessen said the beaver dam is on a hill above the road, which created ponds. The dam burst, creating a flash flood that washed dirt and rocks onto the road.
Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 459-7544.