Brooke Merrell has been selected to serve as the superintendent of Denali National Park and Preserve.
Merrell is currently the deputy superintendent at the park and has been acting superintendent for the past nine months. Merrell’s appointment is significant, as she is the first woman to hold the top job at Denali in its 105-year history.
“I am absolutely thrilled with Brooke’s selection to lead Denali National Park and Preserve,” said Alaska Regional Director Sarah Creachbaum. “Brooke has already proven she is an exceptional leader, and I expect her transition as the permanent superintendent at Denali will be seamless,” Creachbaum said.
Brooke first came to Alaska in 2009 as a National Park Foundation Transportation Scholar working on a statewide NPS long range transportation plan. She had never considered Alaska as a place to live but soon joined the Alaska Region permanently as a transportation planner, the regional environmental coordinator, then led the Environmental Planning and Compliance team. In January 2021, Merrell moved to Denali as deputy superintendent, where she immediately took on some of the park’s most challenging issues, most notably developing a solution to the Pretty Rocks Landslide.
“I am honored to be selected for the job at Denali National Park and Preserve and am dedicated to supporting this incredible park and community,” said Merrell. “There is so much passion for park resources from both park staff and members of the community, and I look forward to leveraging this for everyone’s benefit,” Merrell said. “I am also excited for the opportunity to continue working with all of our partners, our valued inholders and the business community in order to find common ground and solutions for the challenges ahead.”
Brooke grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and received a Master of Urban Planning degree from the University of Utah and a law degree from Lewis and Clark Law School. Prior to moving to Alaska, she worked for DNA People’s Legal Services on the Navajo Nation, the city of Portland, Columbia Riverkeeper and Gulf Islands National Seashore. Merrell lives in the Stampede area of Denali with her husband Nathan, and their two children attend college in state.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.