New superintendent

National Park Service

Brooke Merrell is the first female superintendent in the 105-year history of Denali National Park.

 National Park Service

Brooke Merrell has been selected to serve as the superintendent of Denali National Park and Preserve.

Merrell is currently the deputy superintendent at the park and has been acting superintendent for the past nine months. Merrell’s appointment is significant, as she is the first woman to hold the top job at Denali in its 105-year history.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.

Tags

Recommended for you