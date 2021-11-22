Interior Gas Utility employees worked overnight to restore heat for hundreds of homes and businesses in Fairbanks after a disruption in the gas distribution system that began Sunday evening, according to Elena Sudduth, the utility’s customer service and marketing manager.
Cold gas somehow entered the system and caused an underground pipe to break, which is why the distribution system lost pressure, Sudduth said. The gas is normally warmed before being injected into the gas distribution system.
The low temperature in Fairbanks overnight was 3 degrees after it warmed up from 25 below zero at about 8 p.m. Sunday, according to Ryan Zawislak, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
At least half of the 1,500 customers were impacted by the disruption in natural gas service, Sudduth said.
The gas utility diverted the distribution from its mega-tank to a smaller storage tank, brought in heavy equipment to dig underground and fixed the broken pipe, Sudduth said.
The utility has resumed operating off the 5.25-million gallon liquified natural gas storage tank, which was built a couple of years ago and has been in operation since late 2019.
Most of the buildings impacted by the service disruption have had their gas restored, Sudduth said shortly after noon on Monday.
The IGU was repressurizing all of its lines as of 1 p.m. and anticipated having gas service fully restored shortly thereafter. The utility has about 140 miles of lines in Fairbanks, Sudduth said. Only Fairbanks customers lost gas.
“North Pole has not been affected,” Sudduth said.
Carl Deloof works at the Sherwin-Williams paint store on Van Horn Road and said it was cold when he arrived for work on Monday morning so he kept on his coat and beanie.
“It wasn’t bad,” he said. “The customers were commenting that it’s a little on the cooler side. We were still able to function as usual ... The building is insulated. It’s a pretty decent setup.”
Sudduth was notified of the problem about 9 p.m. Sunday, she said, but the loss in pressure likely started as early as 6 p.m.
This is the first major disruption in service for the utility, which is a subsidiary of the Fairbanks North Star Borough and has been expanding its customer base.
The cost to heat with natural gas is currently roughly 19% lower than the cost to heat with fuel oil, according to Sudduth.
The entire operations group of about 10 people plus General Manager Dan Britton worked all night to restore gas, Sudduth said.
The IGU also hired a contractor to help with relighting appliances for customers whose appliances do not automatically turn back on.
The IGU has a 30-day supply of gas in its South Fairbanks storage tank.
“We are not low on gas. That has nothing to do with it,” Sudduth said. “The pressure wasn’t maintained at an adequate level.”
The IGU is reaching out to every customer to make sure they check their heating appliance is operating, according to Sudduth. The IGU has a 24-hour hotline, 907-452-7111, that customers can use to report problems.
“If somebody needs help, call us,” Sudduth said.