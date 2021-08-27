Alaska State Troopers have made an arrest in connection with a string of arson fires in Two Rivers, according to an official release from the agency.
Troopers arrested a 17-year-old Interior Alaska resident Thursday night identified by the initials "J.G."
J.G. is being held at the Fairbanks Youth Facility on two counts of arson I, five counts of arson II, four counts of burglary II, as well as multiple counts of criminal mischief, according to the trooper dispatch. The arson I charges will auto-waive J.G. to adult status, and he will be tried as an adult, the report stated. Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.
The dispatch states J.G. was identified as a person of interest in the Two Rivers Lodge fire after being seen on surveillance video filling a gas can at a local gas station just before the fire was set.
"After search warrants were obtained for J.G.’s house, electronics and vehicle, additional digital and physical evidence was uncovered by investigators," according to the trooper report.
Since May, 11 structures have burned in Two Rivers with most of them being deemed arson. The fires have set the community on edge as residents sought to protect their homes from the unknown arsonist who seemed to strike at random.
In the trooper dispatch, the agency offered its thanks to the Alaska Wildlife Troopers, Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals Service, Alaska Department of Law, Alaska State Park Rangers and the Alaska Division of Forestry for their help over the course of the months-long investigation. "The Department would also like to thank the residents of Interior Alaska for their countless tips and reports that contributed to this successful investigation; additionally, we appreciate the Two Rivers community members who patiently waited for this arrest and fully cooperated with law enforcement during the investigation," the dispatch states.
This is a breaking story and will be continually updated.