The Fairbanks North Star Borough wants the city of Fairbanks to transfer broadband utility powers to the borough to help improve internet infrastructure in underserved areas.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward spoke on a proposed ordinance at Tuesday’s city finance committee.
Ward said transferring the powers would allow the borough to allow research, seek funding and do a study on areas not serviced by broadband companies. Both the cities of Fairbanks and North Pole passed ordinances transferring authorization first.
“The borough would essentially do an areawide study to identify gaps in service and seek out grants to help agencies fulfill those needs,” Ward said.
Ward said the idea was spawned from an original idea connected to the original allocation of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act of 2020. The idea, he said, would be to help fund the initiative using American Rescue Plan Act money to fund a study, contingent upon utility power transfer. He added that the study fits in well with tasks identified in Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s broadband internet task force, which Ward sat on.
Mike Meeks, Fairbanks’ chief of staff, said the city doesn’t plan to compete for broadband funding identified in the $1.2 trillion federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Meeks asked whether a study would include the city should the city council pass an ordinance ceding limited authority to the borough.
Ward said it would cover every part of the borough, including the city.
“It is widely believed there are underserved areas in both cities, so we would target those areas for resources,” Ward said.
Study’s pros and cons
Councilmember Aaron Gibson said he isn’t convinced about the need for a study or transferring utility powers.
“With things like Starlink and OneWeb coming online this year, it’s going to completely change the landscape of broadband access for everyone in the borough,” Gibson said.
Starlink and OneWeb are low latency satellite internet companies that have launched satellites into low orbit to provide coverage in rural areas. Starlink, created by SpaceX founder Elon Musk, is taking orders for late 2022. London-based OneWeb expects to provide service via partnerships with internet providers such as Alaska Communications.
“Broadband providers know where their deficiencies are already,” Gibson said. “They don’t need us to tell them.”
Ward said a study will provide the public with a transparent overview of service gaps.
“The public can see where those holes are, which will help from a community standard to drive services where they are needed,” Ward said
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth asked how the city could revoke authorization.
Ward said the city could revoke that transfer of power in a similar fashion, such as by passing another ordinance. The borough could only retain such powers if voters approved it on a ballot measure.
Other council members support the concept.
“This is a pretty good opportunity for the borough to reach out because people are so spread out that services provided are pretty thin,” said Councilmember Jim Clark.
Meeks said the study could bear future fruit, including for city employees who might need to work remotely.
“During Covid, there were definitely dead spots that made it difficult for someone who could work from home but did not have the internet,” Meeks said. “Any expansion of that would be good.”
But Meeks said he understands why companies lack service in some areas.
“They could build the infrastructure but can’t get a rate of return because there’s not enough customers,” Meeks said. “I don’t think a study would change that but it would provide an open-source document that everyone could look at across the board.”
Borough’s role
The borough will not serve as a broadband provider. It would instead serve as the planning agency and pass along funds.
“Whether it’s with GCI or Alaska Communications, or a lower satellite company, if they’re targeting resources to provide a need in an area that is identified as underserved, this is what this [transfer of power] is meant to be,” Ward said.
If both cities transfer power, the Borough Assembly would need appropriate funding for the study. Ward said the goal would be to execute agreements and start the “boots-on-the-ground” studies over the summer or early fall.
“As the broadband infrastructure programs begin to roll out, our hope is to partner with other agencies,” Ward said.
The borough will serve as a local government partner to help other companies access funding for future projects.
“Our hope is to be that bridge to provide those resources to those businesses in town that are doing that service,” Ward said.