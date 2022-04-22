Private sector workers whose job meets the government’s definition of essential can have their employer apply for premium pay from the Fairbanks North Star Borough starting May 16.
Qualified workers can get up to $2,080 in retroactive bonus pay until the $1 million in federal funding appropriated for the program runs out.
To qualify, a worker must have earned wages last year in the sectors of “health care; emergency response; sanitation, disinfection, and cleaning; maintenance; grocery stores, restaurants, food production, and food delivery; pharmacy; biomedical research; behavioral health; medical testing and diagnostics; home and community-based health care or assistance with activities of daily living; family or child care; social services; public health; vital services to tribes; laundry; elections; solid waste or hazardous materials management, response, and cleanup; work requiring physical interaction with patients; dental care; transportation and warehousing; hotel and commercial lodging facilities that are used for Covid-19 mitigation and containment; mortuary; critical clinical research, development, and testing necessary for Covid-19 response,” reads Ordinance 2022-21, approved by the assembly in an 8-1 vote on April 14.
The grants are for wage earners of between $10.34 and $25 an hour or salaried employees making less than $1,000 a week. The retroactive pay is $2 an hour for up to 1,040 hours worked between March 3, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2021.
Lanien Livingston, public information officer for the borough, said a website with information about the program should go live on May 1.
Borough officials are anticipating significant demand for these grants, which will be issued on a first come, first serve basis.
“I believe there have been several calls to the office about this,” said Livingston, who works in the borough mayor’s office. “I’m sure that once the website has launched, we could expect to see more calls about the program.”
Employees of state, local or tribal government are excluded. People who have received disaster relief through other programs may qualify for reduced funding.
The money is from the American Rescue Plan Act from which the borough received $18.8 million last year.
The borough’s definition of essential worker is based on federal law, according to Livingston.