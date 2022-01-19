Housing in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, particularly the 99705 zip code, is about to get more scarce this summer, and Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said he is working on an ordinance to provide tax incentives for builders of new multi-unit developments.
“It’s going to be a crazy year, but we’ve got a lot of opportunity,” Ward said Tuesday at the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce membership luncheon, a $30-a-plate affair held at the Wedgewood Resort.
Pinpointing exactly how much housing is needed is hard to do but the mayor’s office has conducted some data analysis. They are projecting that an estimated 220 U.S. Air Force personnel, in connection with the addition of four KC-135 Stratotankers, are set to begin arriving at Eielson Air Force Base in October and will need 132 housing units.
That’s on top of a much larger wave of personnel that has arrived and continues to come with the addition of 54 F-35 fighter jets at the air base.
A majority of Air Force personnel, or 69%, would prefer to rent, according to Brittany Smart, special assistant to Ward.
New construction in recent years has kept pace and exceeded projections but the borough has almost no excess housing in the 99705 zip code, near Eielson, which is where people who work at the federal installation want to live, according to Ward.
“We need to increase supply in the market,” he said. “There are some really great options that we are going to be throwing on the table.”
The mayor is working with Assemblywoman Tammie Wilson to create a property tax break, possibly a 10-year exemption, for builders willing to go big. The details of the legislation are pending, and Ward said he is hoping to introduce the ordinance later this month.
The borough hasn’t seen a new large-scale multi-family housing complex — buildings with five units or more — constructed in decades, according to Ward.
Leaders are also looking at ways to spur development by encouraging property owners to build guest houses, the mayor said.
“If we want to increase supply, then we have to do more than we have in the past,” he said.