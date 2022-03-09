The borough mayor can currently enter into contracts of up to $100,000 without assembly approval. He wants to raise the threshold to $250,000.
He also wants to raise the threshold for purchases without formal competition from $20,000 to $50,000.
Ordinance 2022-13 is scheduled for a public hearing and vote at Thursday’s regular meeting of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly.
The last time procurement thresholds were revised was 2002, David Beal, chief procurement officer, told the assembly finance committee last week.
“With inflation and increases in prices that we have seen, especially these last few years, our current procurement thresholds have been losing ground as far as how much buying power they provide, causing an ever-increasing burden on the borough departments,” Beal said.
If the new threshold for purchases required to go out to bid is adopted, the code still requires quotes to be solicited from “no less than three businesses” and contracts to be awarded to “the business offering the lowest acceptable quotation.”
“The name of the business submitting a quotation, and the date and amount of each quotation, shall be recorded and maintained as a public record,” states section 16.12.030 of the code.
The formal solicitation process is time consuming for the borough and for private businesses, according to Ordinance 2022-13, sponsored by Borough Mayor Bryce Ward.
“A shorter timeline from solicitation to acquisition would save staff resources, advertising and other materials costs,” the ordinance reads.
The municipalities of Anchorage and Juneau allow purchases of up to $50,000 without a formal bidding process, according to Beal.
In the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, the administration can skip the formal bidding process on purchases of up to $25,000, according to Purchasing Officer Russ Krafft.
In the city of Fairbanks, the administration can spend up to $25,000 without a formal bidding process, according to Teal Soden, director of communications.
The $250,000 threshold for seeking legislative approval on contracts is “about average” with the rest of the state, according to Beal.
A quarter million is the threshold for the Fairbanks City Council to approve contracts, according to Soden.
In Anchorage, contracts over $500,000 must be approved by the assembly, Beal said.
The Mat-Su borough’s threshold for entering into contracts without assembly approval is $100,000, though Krafft said he sees merit in raising it to $250,000 by reducing wait time and red tape.
Beal said 260 contacts over $100,000 have gone to the assembly for review over the last 10 years.
Four of nine assembly members were reached for their reaction to the proposal.
Assemblywoman Tammie Wilson said more than doubling the floor for assembly approval of contracts “seems excessive.”
“I appreciate that the mayor is trying to increase efficiency but government needs to be as transparent as possible,” the assemblywoman said in a text message.
Assemblyman David Guttenberg said the new thresholds are consistent with other local governments in Alaska “but I’m always concerned.”
“The thresholds haven’t been updated for some time,” texted Mindy O’Neall, presiding officer of the assembly, “and the costs of projects are increasing. I think this makes sense.”
Assemblywoman Savannah Fletcher agreed.
“It’s a smart ordinance that will make our borough run more smoothly and efficiently” and “better align with present-day value,” she said in a text message.
A public information request to the borough asking for a list of discretionary purchases made in recent years was not fulfilled in time for this story.