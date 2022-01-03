A special meeting of the Borough Assembly is scheduled for Thursday so the panel can vote on a resolution to support two lawsuits challenging legislative redistricting.
This comes as Doyon, Ltd., Tanana Chiefs Conference, Fairbanks Native Association and other Alaska Native organizations have taken steps to defend the new political boundaries adopted by the Alaska Redistricting Board in November.
The new legislative maps are the subject of five lawsuits, now consolidated, being adjudicated in Anchorage Superior Court.
Assemblyman David Guttenberg, sponsor of the resolution, is a critic of the new maps, namely House District 36 which pairs the Goldstream Valley with rural communities and villages.
It’s House District 36 that the Alaska Native organizations are defending.
Guttenberg supports the concept of a district for Interior Native villages but the Goldstream Valley doesn’t belong in it, he said. The Goldstream Valley should be in the same district where those residents shop, work and get their mail. That’s not rural Alaska.
“They severed Goldstream from all of its economic, socio-economic, interconnected and common interests,” the assemblyman and long-time Goldstream Valley resident said. “I am arguing that you need to keep communities of interest together. Neighborhoods shouldn’t be broken up no matter where they are. There should be commonality.”
The Doyon Coalition lobbied hard for a unified rural Interior district to correct a problem with the current boundaries that combine Interior villages, such as Huslia, Galena and Nulato, with coastal communities, such as Hooper Bay and Shishmaref.
Interior communities do not feel well represented by leaders from the coast and are not very socially integrated with coastal communities, according to leaders at Interior Native organizations.
Before the new maps were finalized, the Borough Assembly weighed in with the Alaska Redistricting Board passing a resolution that called for a portion of the borough to be placed in a rural district but the assembly did not specify which area.
Guttenberg is seeking for the borough to join redistricting challenges made by the city of Valdez and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough as amicus curiae, or friend of the court, which is not a party to a lawsuit but an intervener who can provide information.
“If the maps are going to be redrawn, it’s my idea that we need to be at the table,” the assemblyman said.
The Mat-Su borough holds in its lawsuit that it is underrepresented in the new maps and opposes pairings in two House districts where parts of the borough are in the same district as Valdez and as the Denali Borough.
The city of Valdez objects to being put with the Mat-Su borough and is asking to be in the same district as communities along the corridor of the trans-Alaska oil pipeline.
Assemblyman Aaron Lojewski said he is working on a substitute to Guttenberg’s resolution calling on the borough to intervene as as amicus curiae but in defense of the Alaska Redistricting Board’s boundaries for Interior districts.
He shared a draft copy of his measure. It states that Doyon, FNA and TCC “represent a significant number of borough residents, are all headquartered in the FNSB, and are all highly significant Alaska Native organizations and valued members of the greater FNSB community both socially and economically ...” and that the assembly supports their efforts to establish a rural Interior district.
The special meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in the Mona Lisa Drexler Assembly Chambers.