The 2020 U.S. Census shows a slight reduction in the Fairbanks North Star Borough population, raising new questions about how to apportion legislative seats.
The choice boils down to having five House districts all within borough boundaries or choosing a few thousand borough residents to be a part of a sixth district covering a big swath of rural Alaska.
On Thursday, the Borough Assembly will host a public hearing and weigh in.
“I just really felt like as local government, we needed to talk about the local representation,” said Mindy O’Neall, presiding officer of the Borough Assembly. “Some of those maps aren’t giving the due diligence of one person, one vote, and that’s important to us.”
The Alaska Redistricting Board is gathering public comments in the run-up to Nov. 10, their deadline to decide on new political boundaries and influence the direction of state policy for the next decade.
O’Neall has sponsored a resolution calling for six House districts to overlap with the borough to maximize representation. If approved, the measure would effectively be a strike against the redistricting board proposal known as V.3, which provides for five House districts in the borough.
In all, six different political maps for Alaska are being considered; two were developed by the redistricting board and four were submitted by politicians and and private organizations. The maps must show 40 cohesive 18,335-person components.
The different proposals divide up the Fairbanks area in a variety of ways. Some puts Eielson Air Force Base with a large rural district. Others cut out portions of Chena Hot Springs Road and Fox. In yet another map, it is Chatanika that ends up in the large rural Interior district.
The redistricting board hosted a map open house and hearing in Fairbanks on Oct. 18 at the Carlson Center. Two members of the board were present, and they heard both criticism and support for just about every proposal under review. About 50 people attended and 20 testified.
New political boundaries are drawn up as per a constitutional process that unfolds every 10 years, and the Alaska Redistricting Board is nearing the end of a statewide tour gathering public comments.
Hearings are planning today in Wasilla, Wednesday in Anchorage and Thursday in Utqiagvik. The board is taking telephone testimony via 844-586-9085 on Saturday with the Interior region getting priority from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The advantage of having five House districts within the borough, according to redistricting board Chairman John Binkley, a Fairbanks businessman, is that all borough residents would be guaranteed representation from within the community as opposed to having their representative live far away.
If approved, O’Neall’s resolution to maintain six House districts in the borough would be provided to the redistricting board as a message from the Borough Assembly that it supports “a redistricting plan that maximizes the representation of borough citizens by grouping the excess population as a whole into one district rather than overpopulating five districts and further requests contiguous and compact districts that keep communities of interest together.”