An estate is bequesting $92,791.11 to the Fairbanks North Star Borough Animal Shelter.
Lanien Livingston, borough public information officer, said the estate wishes to remain anonymous.
“It was the desire from the family not to have a lot of publicity around this gift,” Livingston wrote in an email.
Because the donation is more than $50,000, assembly approval is needed. An ordinance to approve the donation comes before the assembly on Thursday.
Potential uses for the money were described in the ordinance as “expanding public outreach and education programs; upgrading outside areas, kennels, cages, and other equipment used to house animals; ensuring that Animal Control has adequate facilities to house livestock at the animal shelter; ensuring that animal emergency response equipment is protected from the elements; and/or considering an asset or program dedicated in honor of the bequest, such as a volunteer park, children’s educational room, etc.”
This donation follows a 2018 donation of $110,000, also a bequest from an estate. The $92,791.11 is being provided in two separate payments.
Brad Paulson, acting Emergency Operations director, told the assembly that the money could be used for a children’s educational room at the pending new animal shelter.
“This donation will allow us to expand and do some things that are outside of our normal business,” Paulson said.
Design on a $17 million new taxpayer-funded animal shelter is expected to begin sometime this year with construction anticipated in 2023-2024.
