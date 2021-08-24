A North Pole man who had been missing for over a week in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve was found dead. The body of David White, 40, was discovered around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a statement from the National Park Service. White was on a solo sheep hunting trip in the preserve and apparently died while attempting to cross a creek.
A packrafting search team found White’s body in the northern portion of the preserve beside Jacksina Creek. “Based on evidence found by searchers, it appears that White attempted to cross Jacksina Creek and was swept away by the current,” the Park Service release stated. White was hunting near the end of the Nabesna Road in the Jacksina and Canyon Creek area.
Park spokesperson Carrie Wittmer explained that the area had received a lot of rain that week, so Jacksina Creek was likely high. Further, she said, the waterways are extremely variable; their size depends on not just day, but also time of day.
According to Wittmer, White began hunting on Aug. 6. After a few days, he came out to resupply and then resumed hunting on Aug. 11.
White had been communicating through an InReach device, but his messages stopped after Aug. 12. In his last message, Wittmer said, White wrote that he was about to cross Jacksina Creek. He was attempting to reach a hunting area on the other side of the valley.
On Aug. 16, White’s point of contact notified National Park Service Rangers that he had stopped communicating. Alaska Wildlife Troopers and Park Service personnel began scanning the area daily on the 17th. Wittmer said that this is a “measured response.” In other words, the Park Service was concerned and his point of contact was concerned, but he was not yet past due so search efforts were not in full force.
White was expected back on Aug. 19, so when he did not return on Aug. 20, the search “really ramped up,” said Wittmer. NPS and troopers began aerial and river searches on the 20th, which focused on the Jacksina Creek. About a day later, White’s body was found.
The National Park Service reminded visitors and hunters to be prepared for difficult river and stream crossings, which can be dangerous even for experienced individuals.
“Wrangell St. Elias is huge and the landscape can be extreme,” said Wittmer. The weather can also be extreme, and conditions can change rapidly. It is therefore particularly important for recreators to tell someone where they are going. White, Wittmer said, “did what we tell people to do” by having a point of contact.
Both subsistence and sport hunting are allowed in Wrangell St. Elias which is the largest national park in the world.