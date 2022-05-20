The body of the Japanese climber who died after falling into a deep crevasse on the Kahiltna Glacier was recovered by Denali mountaineering rangers on Thursday.
The climber, who has not been identified at the request of his family, has been presumed dead since the accident on Tuesday. The 43 year old from Kanagawa, Japan, was part of a team of five climbing Mount Hunter, according to Denali National Park and Preserve spokesperson Maureen Gualtieri.
The fatal incident occurred about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday near the group’s basecamp at about 8,000 feet. The climber was crossing a weak ice bridge on the Kahiltna Glacier when the bridge collapsed and he fell at least 80 feet into a crevasse.
The climber was unroped from his teammates because he was taking video footage at the time of the fall, according to Gualtierei. Gualtieri said that while she was unsure why the group was unroped at that time, her understanding was that “they had been traveling in that vicinity earlier in the day without problems.”
On Tuesday, a Denali ranger rappelled as far into the crevasse as possible but could not locate the climber. The ranger found that the collapsed ice bridge filled the crevasse with “a large volume of snow and ice” approximately 80 feet below the surface of the glacier. Given these circumstances, the climber was presumed dead at the time.
Mount Hunter, located about eight miles from Denali, is the third-highest peak in the Alaska Range.