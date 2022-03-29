The body of a 26-year-old man who was last seen on March 20 in Ester has been found by search and rescue teams.
Aerial searchers located the remains of Anthony Solomon, of Kaltag, around 4 p.m. Monday in a wooded area near Mile 349 of the Parks Highway, Alaska State Troopers said. Officials began searching for Solomon on March 22 after he was reported missing.
Solomon was last seen walking near Cripple Creek Road on the evening of March 20 and did not have his cell phone on him when he disappeared. A cause of death has not yet been determined, but no foul play is suspected at this time, according to troopers.
“We found Anthony, the Alaska state Troopers recovered his body today, our family is heartbroken but we are thankful to have our closure,” Deloole'aanh Erickson, a family member of Solomon, said in a statement posted to Facebook on Monday evening. “I want to say enaa baasee’ to every single person who showed up to help our family, we felt the love of the community and that means so much to us. We only ask now for some space to grieve and process and rest.”
Solomon’s body was transported to the state medical examiner’s office on Monday for an autopsy, troopers said.