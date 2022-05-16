The body of Sawyer Cipolla, an autistic 7-year-old boy who went missing on May 7, has been discovered, the Alaska Department of Public Safety announced in a late Sunday evening news release.
About 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers were informed that two adults on Pillar Mountain found a body, which was later identified as Cipolla. Troopers did not find any immediate signs of foul play, according to the news release. The body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Officer for an autopsy. The investigation into his death was ongoing as of Sunday.
On Saturday, one day before hikers found the missing child, troopers held a press conference to announce a change in search tactics. At that conference, representatives from State and Wildlife Troopers, the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak and the Anchorage Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation spoke and pledged their support to troopers as they carried out the search for Cipolla.
Since Cipolla went missing, more than 2,500 people have searched for him. Just under 10,000 acres were searched by foot, vehicle and horseback, AST Statewide Search and Rescue Coordinator Lt. Paul Fussey said at the conference. In addition to law enforcement agencies and volunteers, Kodiak Island Search and Rescue, the Bayside Fire Department, the Kodiak City Fire Department, the Alaska Army National Guard and 60 U.S. Navy SEALs searched for the child.
“I’ve never seen a more thorough and complete search for a missing person in my career,” Fussey said.
The searchers have been supported by Kodiak businesses and individuals who donated lights, bear spray, batteries, food and other supplies, without even being asked to do so, trooper Lt. Josh Boyle, who led the Incident Management Team, said Saturday.
“It was both humbling and awe inspiring to see the magnitude of generosity displayed over this last week, truly defining what it means to be a community and a family coming together in a time of tragedy,” Boyle said.