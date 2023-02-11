Alaska State Troopers

A Selawik man is charged with murder after a resident found a body in the village dump.

Lance Brickley, 47, was charged Friday with one count each of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and third-degree weapons misconduct in connection with the death of 41-year-old Timothy Snyder.

