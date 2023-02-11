A Selawik man is charged with murder after a resident found a body in the village dump.
Lance Brickley, 47, was charged Friday with one count each of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and third-degree weapons misconduct in connection with the death of 41-year-old Timothy Snyder.
A resident discovered Snyder’s body in a tote in the Selawik dump on Wednesday night, Department of Public Safety Communications Director Austin McDaniel said.
According to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, investigators say that Brickley shot Snyder at a Selawik home on Wednesday. The motive and the events that led up to the incident are still actively under investigation, McDaniel said.
Brickley’s wife, Jeanie Brickley, was principal of the Davis-Ramoth Memorial School in Selawik. As of Friday afternoon, Jamie Cowart is acting as principal, according to the school website.
In a deleted Facebook post from May 18, 2022, Brickley wrote, “I really hate being this guy. What should be a simple small interaction with a stranger can set my fight or flight through the roof and I feel like I’m holding back a wall of just violence.”
Brickley was accused of assaulting a woman and her two children in November 2005, according to an article from the Gillette News Record.
Brickley has been appointed a public defender and has a hearing scheduled for Feb. 17.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com