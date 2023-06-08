The Department of Fish and Game is under direction to implement a revised management program to increase numbers in the Mulchatna caribou herd.
Due to diminished caribou numbers, the area in Western Alaska the herd calls home has been closed to hunting since fall 2021. The herd peaked at approximately 200,000 animals in 1997 and then declined to just over 12,000 by 2017, an approximate 96% decline. It has remained at that level since.
During the peak, the herd provided up to 4,770 caribou for local communities, and resident and nonresident hunters.
Caribou survival can be affected by disease, predation, harvest and animal nutrition. The Board of Game reasoned that addressing predation is something that can be addressed now. Wolf control by the public using aerial methods authorized by the Board of Game has been active during winter since 2012.
In spite of wolf control, the calf summer survival rate has been poor. Both bears and wolves have been identified by research as important factors causing low calf survival.
The board’s revised policy now includes bear and wolf control on the caribou calving grounds. While there are other factors to consider with the herds’ decline (e.g., habitat capability, disease), predator control is an immediate tool the department can use to attempt to reverse the herds’ decline.
The spring portion of the management effort was accomplished by department staff. The objective was to have experienced staff locate and take predators within an area defined as the calving grounds of the western subgroup. The program has not expanded outside the western calving ground. Predator reduction activities were conducted on state land only.
Between May 10 and June 4, 94 brown bears, five black bears and five wolves located in the search were killed. Hides and skulls were salvaged when safe to do so. Meat from all black bears and some brown bears was transported to local villages and provided for subsistence. The program has concluded for the season.
The Division of Wildlife Conservation will monitor calf summer survival rates to see if it increased in the treatment area as intended. This information will be evaluated to determine if further bear and wolf reductions during spring calving is warranted to aid calf survival and herd growth. Bear and wolf populations are healthy in western Alaska.
The Mulchatna caribou herd has historically provided food for 48 communities in the YK Delta region. The control program was undertaken in an effort to provide a secure food resource for Alaskans.