Lunch on the go

Photo courtesy Nader Kasfy, Fairbanks

Two caribou near Denali Park Road stop for a bite on Memorial Day morning in 2022.

The Department of Fish and Game is under direction to implement a revised management program to increase numbers in the Mulchatna caribou herd.

Due to diminished caribou numbers, the area in Western Alaska the herd calls home has been closed to hunting since fall 2021. The herd peaked at approximately 200,000 animals in 1997 and then declined to just over 12,000 by 2017, an approximate 96% decline. It has remained at that level since.