The Board of Fisheries rejected a proposal to reduce commercial fishing times in the South Alaska Peninsula to protect chum salmon and subsistence fishing.
The Fairbanks Advisory Committee Fisheries Sub-Committee proposed amending the South Unimak and Shumagin Islands June Salmon Management Plan to reduce commercial fishing times. The Board of Fisheries, part of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, voted no on the proposal on Saturday.
According to the ADF&G, the mixed stock fisheries are open from June 6 through June 28. The proposal would limit harvesting from June 10 through June 30 and restrict fishing hours to 16 hours per day through June 30, no more than 48 hours in a 7-day period, and no more than 2 consecutive days of 16 hours of fishing for all gear types.
According to the proposal, “2021 saw a decrease of Yukon River summer and fall chum escapement of almost 90%. This was without any directed fishery and no subsistence harvest.”
Tanana Chiefs Conference Chief Brian Ridley told the board that sustainable salmon management is crucial for food security in the Arctic-Yukon-Kuskoswim region.
“We must do everything in our power to make sure salmon escapement goals are met,” Ridley said to the board. He asked the board what they want their legacy to be — whether salmon went extinct on rivers they governed or whether they helped prevent that.
“If we made a mistake it was trusting the state to manage a resource that we managed for thousands of years with the basic traditional value of only take what you need,” Ridley said.
According to a news release from the Tanana Chiefs Conference, “Alaska Natives from throughout the AYK area walked out of the meeting in protest after the BOF clearly demonstrated their unwillingness to compromise.
“We are incredibly disappointed with the decision to prioritize commercial fishing over the needs of our subsistence users throughout Alaska by disregarding their statutory obligations,” Ridley stated in the news release. “There has been no subsistence fishing on the Yukon River for years, but subsistence fisherman are still expected to unfairly carry the burden of conservation, making extreme sacrifices to protect what little salmon there is left. Meanwhile, Area M fishermen are unwilling to make meaningful sacrifices that would help our salmon stocks replenish.”