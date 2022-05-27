Eighty-eight of 611 Moose Creek residents had their blood tested for a group of chemicals known as PFAS. They were found to have 7.7 times the U.S. average in their system.
The federal Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry is “reaching out to doctors, nurses, and other health care providers in your area to provide PFAS information,” according to the website outlining the study and results, www.atsdr.cdc.go, which were made public this week.
Exposure to the PFAS, which apparently seeped into the groundwater from nearby Eielson Air Force Base, is linked with various health problems, including kidney disease, thyroid disease and liver damage, but there is no telling how this level of PFAS will impact individuals’ health, according to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, which tested Moose Creek residents’ blood starting in August 2020.
“The PFAS EA (exposure assessment) measures PFAS levels in people’s bodies but is not able to identify health effects associated with these levels of exposure,” reads a statement by the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, an arm of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Blood and urine was tested along with tap water and dust in people’s homes.
Men, older people and people who “came in contact with soil three times a week of more” had higher levels of contaminated blood. PFAS was not detected in urine samples. PFAS are eliminated from the body over a long period of time.
Pamela Miller, executive director of Alaska Community Action on Toxics, called the test results “quite concerning.”
“This chemical can cause harm to health in low parts per trillion levels,” she said. “These people have been exposed to much higher levels than that. There is no safe level of exposure. Hundreds of studies have demonstrated harm at the low parts per trillion level.”
Community meetings are planned on June 7 online and on June 8 and 9 in person at Moose Creek Fire Station 5, 3483 Old Richardson Highway, in North Pole. Times vary.
It’s unclear what other health information on the Moose Creek residents was compiled in connection with the PFAS exposure assessment. A news release from the federal Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry does not discuss any health trends noticed among residents, who live along the Richardson Highway about 20 miles southeast of Fairbanks.
Questions to the federal agency about what other health information was gathered from Moose Creek residents were not answered in time for this story.
A Moose Creek community health assessment is pending, according to an agency employee who said she did not have authorization to speak to media.
Moose Creek residents with health concerns should discuss those matters with a health care provider, according to the federal agency.
Contaminated sites
Moose Creek is one of more than 100 sites across Alaska dealing with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, contamination.
The state of Alaska filed a lawsuit in 2021 against 3M, DuPont and other major companies over the release of PFAS chemicals from firefighting foam and other products into the environment. PFAS is also found in many waterproofing products and nonstick compounds.
Other sites contaminated with PFAS in the Fairbanks North Star Borough other than include the Fairbanks International Airport, the Fairbanks Regional Fire Training Center, the former North Pole refinery, the Alyeska Nordale Storage Yard and two commercial properties, Napa Auto Parts and Bloom Enterprises. Lakes and ponds downstream of the Eielson Air Force Base groundwater contamination plume have fishing restrictions.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough has the “largest extent of PFAS contamination impacting the drinking water of the greatest number of Alaskans,” according to a 2019 report, “Threats to Drinking Water and Public Health in Alaska” by the Alaska PFAS Action Coalition, Gustavus PFAS Action Coalition and Alaska Community Action on Toxics.
The problem at Eielson was discovered in spring 2015 when samples of drinking water from wells there revealed perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) at high levels, according to a report by the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation.
In 2016-2017, carbon filtration was installed for Eielson’s drinking water wells and on homes in Moose Creek. Some Moose Creek residents consented to bottled water or water delivery to a holding tank.
In 2019, the U.S. government agreed to provide a piped water system from the city of North Pole water treatment plant to the residents of Moose Creek in a project costing the Air Force roughly $50 million.
Almost all of the homes in Moose Creek are now on piped water, according to Dennis Shepard, contaminated site project manager for the DEC.
“At this time, there are 174 properties that have had their private wells decommissioned and are now on piped water from the city of North Pole,” he said. “There are 18 more properties that the Air Force is looking to get on the water line.”
Most of the homes were connected last summer, he said.
The Moose Creek PFAS exposure assessment began in August 2020. The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry collected samples and other information from 79 adults and nine children from 48 households.
All tap water samples collected met state and federal standards for PFAS, according to information released by the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.
Indoor dust samples were taken from 14 locations. The dust evaluation continues and will be included in a final report.