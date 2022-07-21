Due to an ongoing trend of cool and cloudy weather, the potential for fires in Alaska has diminished greatly. The Bureau of Land Management earlier this week rescinded two fire prevention orders that banned open flames on BLM lands in central and eastern Alaska.
There is currently just one BLM Alaska fire prevention order in effect. This prohibition is for the Fairbanks area; specifically, the Gilmore Trail and Gold Run Creek areas north of Fairbanks. This order will continue through October in order to protect homes in the area as well as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration facility.
“Weather conditions across much of eastern and central Alaska have shifted to a cloudy, cool and wet pattern, allowing fuel moistures to moderate across the area,” reads a BLM Alaska statement.
Alaskans can now once again have open flames, such as camp fires, since the environment is more “favorable for fire safety.” However, BLM personnel remind people to be responsible when having fires. This includes monitoring blazes closely — never leave a fire unattended — and have water and tools nearby in case the fire gets out of hand. Also, according to BLM, make sure the fire is fully extinguished before leaving.
As the loosening of fire bans suggests, fire season appears to be on a downward trajectory. After a dry month of June, the entire state is now in a cool and wet weather trend. The damp and cool temperatures have severely diminished fire activity — to the point that the season is possibly over, according to climatologist Rick Thoman.
However, while “odds are the season is possibly done,” in the past there have been lapses in activity in July followed by fire resurgences in August.
The 2022 fire season has proven to be a major one for Alaska, albeit not record-breaking. Thus far, 4,680 square miles have burned, making 2022 the seventh largest fire season since 1950, according to Thoman.
