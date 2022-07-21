Clear Fire July 18

A firefighter checks an area of the Clear Fire for remaining hot spots.

Photo courtesy of the Alaska Division of Forestry

 Photo courtesy of the Alaska Division of Forestry

Due to an ongoing trend of cool and cloudy weather, the potential for fires in Alaska has diminished greatly. The Bureau of Land Management earlier this week rescinded two fire prevention orders that banned open flames on BLM lands in central and eastern Alaska.

There is currently just one BLM Alaska fire prevention order in effect. This prohibition is for the Fairbanks area; specifically, the Gilmore Trail and Gold Run Creek areas north of Fairbanks. This order will continue through October in order to protect homes in the area as well as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration facility.

Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 907-459-7544 or mthomas@newsminer.com.

Tags

Recommended for you