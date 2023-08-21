Soft-sided tents are restricted at Riley Creek Campground after a black bear ripped open one over the weekend.
The campers were nearby, but not in the tent, a Denali National Park news release stated. The campers got into their car and honked the horn.
“Rangers responded and attempted to push the bear out of the area by yelling, grouping up and eventually deploying bear spray,” the press release stated. “As it moved out of the area, the bear investigated an RV/camper by standing and putting its paws on it.”
Rangers placed a culvert trap in an area outside the campground in an attempt to capture the bear if it returned. On the morning of Aug. 19, the same bear was seen investigating the entrance to the Murie Science and Learning Center. It then moved on to investigate a nearby bear-resistant dumpster and concessioner cabins.
A bear, fitting the description of that earlier bear, is reported to still be in the area.
Tents at Riley Creek Campground will remain hard-sided only for at least seven days. Rangers will then reassess, based on the sighting or absence of bears in the area. Meanwhile, campers with soft-sided tents are being directed to alternative locations
While park staff and visitors did not directly observe the bear obtaining any food or garbage, it is displaying unnatural behaviors that are expected from a food-conditioned bear. Usually these food-conditioned bears are young and follow their noses to developed areas where they can get into garbage, unsecured foods, grills and other scented items.
“The presence and actions of this bear are a reminder for all people living in bear country to be vigilant in securing all food, garbage and other bear attractants,” the release stated. “When bears obtain human food or garbage, they will continue to pursue those food sources putting both human and bear safety at risk.”
The incident was the most egregious of several black bear sightings in the Denali Park area over the past few weeks. Most recently, a black bear was spotted on the road leading to the Denali Post Office and on Saturday at the trailhead of Horseshoe Lake.
There have been numerous reports of encounters with black bears on the east end of the park and in the nearby neighborhood of McKinley Village.
Many of those encounters were at the north and south ends of the Triple Lake Trail. On Aug. 10, a black bear approached to within 10 yards of a group of three people, who discharged five short bursts of bear spray. The bear was reportedly unfazed by the spray and followed the group for 20 minutes, according to the park service. The park also said it is unlikely that any of the spray reached the bear.
On Aug. 11, a juvenile black bear was seen in Riley Creek Campground, but it ran off as soon as it encountered people.
Several residents of the McKinley Village subdivision, adjacent to the south end of Triple Lakes Trail, reported scaring off a black bear from near their homes, and even scaring them off their porches last week.
Both black and grizzly bears exhibit all the same behaviors, the park said. Proper human reactions do not change based on species. The park offered this advice: always stand your ground and never let a curious bear approach you. Backing away from a curious bear can be rewarding to the bear and give them confidence to approach more people in the future.
