Alaska State Capitol

The Alaska State Capitol in Juneau.

 News-Miner File Photo

A Palmer legislator is trying to court moderate Republicans to form a right-of-center coalition in the Alaska Senate.

Final results from the 2022 state elections come out today, at about 4 p.m., and talks about legislative leadership have started.

Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.