A Palmer legislator is trying to court moderate Republicans to form a right-of-center coalition in the Alaska Senate.
Final results from the 2022 state elections come out today, at about 4 p.m., and talks about legislative leadership have started.
Voters are on track to send as many as 11 Republicans and nine Democrats to the 20-member Alaska Senate.
Multiple sources, including Senate Majority Leader Shelley Hughes, R-Palmer, say a bipartisan coalition of up to 17 senators — nine Democrats and up to eight Republicans — is forming, with the three most conservative state senators, including Hughes, in the minority.
Hughes wants to lure moderate Republicans into a coalition with conservatives to form a right-leaning leadership model that she says would better reflect the electorate.
She thinks a few Republicans are still deciding whether to join the senate coalition involving a majority of Democrats.
About 65% of Alaska voters cast their first vote for a Republican in the 2022 senate elections, according to Hughes, who says the coalition leading the body should lean right instead of left.
None of the Fairbanks area senators could be reached on Tuesday. Sen. Scott Kawasaki, D-Fairbanks, the most senior member of the Legislature representing Fairbanks, is traveling.
Sen. Click Bishop, R-Fairbanks, has a history of working within a bipartisan coalition and has drawn criticism from GOP district officers, who voted to censure Bishop over his positions on Covid-19 vaccines, the Permanent Fund dividend and other hot-button issues that came before the Alaska Legislature during the last session.
North Pole Republican Rob Myers spent election night watching results at the local GOP campaign headquarters and is widely considered to team up with Hughes.
The majority leader wants the Republicans to form a majority by agreeing on budget parameters, namely a cap on the operating budget, and leave the vote on the Alaska Permanent Fund dividend to each legislator to vote his or her own conscience.
“There is talk of a different organization, and I am just getting the word out there that we are also having talks,” Hughes said. “I think it’s worth pausing and thinking ‘What do Alaska voters really want?’”
