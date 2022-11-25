State capitol building in Juneau

News-Miner

Capitol building in Juneau.

 News-Miner

Nine Democrats and eight Republicans organized to form what they hope is a centrist caucus in the Alaska Senate led by Sen. Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, who revives his former role as Senate President, state leaders announced Friday night.

Republicans have 11 members in the 20-member Senate, and the three conservatives in the minority expressed disappointment at failing to organize a caucus around GOP priorities.

Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.