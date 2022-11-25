Nine Democrats and eight Republicans organized to form what they hope is a centrist caucus in the Alaska Senate led by Sen. Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, who revives his former role as Senate President, state leaders announced Friday night.
Republicans have 11 members in the 20-member Senate, and the three conservatives in the minority expressed disappointment at failing to organize a caucus around GOP priorities.
Stevens said his caucus came together as a practical matter because Democrats are more willing to work with moderate Republicans to get a state budget passed. He promised that Republicans and Democrats in his coalition will work together.
“We will be working in the middle,” he said. “This is, frankly, not a big change.”
The new Alaska Senate Majority announced its leadership team Friday night as lawmakers organize ahead of the 33rd Alaska Legislature, which begins on Jan. 17, 2023.
Fairbanks’ Senators Scott Kawasaki, Democrat, and Click Bishop, Republican, are members of the bipartisan majority, with Kawasaki running the State Affairs Committee and co-chairing the Joint Armed Services Committee. Bishop will lead the Senate Resources Committee along with Sen. Cathy Giessel, R-Anchorage, who will also be the majority leader.
Bishop will have a seat on the Senate Finance Committee. In an unusual step, three senators will head that panel, Bethel Democrat Lyman Hoffman, who will focus on the capital budget, Sitka Republican Bert Stedman, who will focus on the operating budget, and Wasilla Republican David Wilson, who will focus on bills.
Stevens replaces Senate President Peter Micciche, a Republican from Soldotna, who did not seek reelection. He said his caucus is still forming its policy goals, and there will be a role for minority Republicans in the Senate.
The three members of the minority caucus are Senators Shelley Hughes, R-Palmer, out-going majority leader, Rob Myers, R-North Pole, and Mike Shower, R-Wasilla.
“Unfortunately, the new coalition is bound by terms counterproductive to what I ran on and seems to be focused on maintaining the status quo,” reads a statement from Myers. “Nonetheless, I am focused on being as productive as possible for my district and the state under the new arrangement.”
Stevens said “nothing will happen” without 11 members of his majority caucus agreeing. The caucus has a core group of eight leaders, including Anchorage Democrat Bill Wielechowski, who will be chairman of the Senate Rules Committee.
Sen. Elvi Gray-Jackson, D-Anchorage, will lead the Legislative Council, a joint committee with the House.
“It’s a well-balanced and very experienced group of leaders,” Stevens said. “We are meeting regularly. We are working well together. We will continue that.”
Members of the majority caucus disagree on the amount of the Alaska Permanent Fund dividend, but leaders said they plan to approve “the largest dividend that we can afford,” according to Giessel.
She said one of the things that she heard form voters while campaigning for reelection is that they want leaders to unify.
“Alaskans are looking for people in the Legislature who will work together,” Giessel said.
Stevens returns to the role as Senate President after serving in the Legislature for over 20 years, starting as a representative. He previously served as Senate President from 2009-2012. The retired professor grew up in Oregon and served three years in the U.S. Army.
Giessel, a nurse, is an Anchorage Republican who has served in the Senate since 2011.