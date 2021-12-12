Alaska Department of Fish and Game Biologist Travis Blooms will give a presentation about the impact of lead on Alaskan Golden Eagles at the Tanana Valley Sportsmen’s Association building on Tuesday.
In his talk, Blooms will address preliminary information about lead levels found in Golden Eagles, why ingesting lead is harmful to raptors, the role of lead bullets and, drawing from his own experience, how hunters can minimize the risk of lead poisoning.
The presentation will occur during TVSA’s monthly meeting on Tuesday, December 14 at 7 p.m. Social distancing and masking are encouraged. The TVSA clubhouse is located across from Fred Meyer’s West, at 1230 Tvsa Way.