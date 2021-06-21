Describing internet access as critical for all Americans, the Biden administration pledged to fund up to $1 billion in grants to expand broadband services in tribal communities, including in Alaska.
The grants will invest in infrastructure projects for high-speed internet services that prioritize delivery to underserved households. The program will fund projects that provide, expand and improve broadband services, as well as connect tribal members with training, support and capacity building for broadband in underserved tribal communities. Focus areas for high-speed internet include access to remote learning for students of all ages and doctors’ visits via telehealth.
Vice President Kamala Harris announced the grants at a White House press conference. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland also spoke at the event. Harris and the Cabinet secretaries underscored the importance of affordable high-speed internet for all Americans.
“Access to broadband is as essential as electricity to our everyday life,” Raimondo said, noting that the goal is to improve access for Native American, Alaskan Native and Native Hawaiian communities.
“For generations, a lack of infrastructure investment in Indian Country has left tribes further behind in the digital divide than most areas of the country,” Haaland said.
The grants are part of a larger commitment by the Biden-Harris administration “to ensure the federal government lives up to its responsibilities to tribal communities,” she said.
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) grants are for projects that will provide or expand broadband on tribal lands, with an emphasis on communities that have no access to services, according to a press release.
The NTIA also is
encouraging applications that address the following areas:
• Digital divide (i.e., lack of affordable, high-speed internet access) on tribal lands;
• Telehealth:
• Education;
• Training for staff and tribal members;
• Technical support and capacity building for tribal institutions.
Indigenous communities have less access to affordable internet services than most any other population in the country, according to the Biden administration. The lack of access creates barriers to education and jobs.
“NTIA will leverage its deep experience with funding broadband programs to ensure that we make significant progress in eliminating the digital divide on tribal land,” said acting NTIA Administrator Evelyn Remaley.
The NTIA has posted information and supplemental materials on applying for the grants. For details, see bit.ly/3wWGCIJ.
