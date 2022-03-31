State lawmakers are considering creating a new Alaska Office of Broadband after Congress allocated $65 billion last year to help close the digital divide.
States are anticipating getting a minimum of $100 million through the U.S. Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program with potential for more money through other programs. Much of the money is anticipated to be paid out in grants to broadband providers who expand their networks.
The new state office would have operating expenses of between $700,000 and $900,000 a year and would be part of the Alaska Department of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development. A bill establishing the Office of Broadband was introduced before the House Finance Committee on Wednesday.
The state is anticipating receiving at least $5 million sometime this year to start planning for broadband expansion.
House Bill 363 by Rep. Bryce Edgmon, I-Dillingham, seeks to codify recommendations from a state broadband task force and “move the state into the 21st century,” the sponsor statement reads.
“We are creating a new section of law here,” Edgmon told fellow lawmakers on Wednesday. The committee meeting was held at the state capital and steamed online.
Under federal law, the order of priority for internet expansion will be unserved areas, underserved areas and anchor institutions. House Bill 363 defines anchor institutions as a “school, library, health care, facility, health care provider, public safety entity, institution of higher education, public housing organization, community support organization, or other entity that facilitates greater use of broadband service by low-income individuals, unemployed individuals, or elderly individuals.”
Three positions would be part of the Alaska Office of Broadband with two more added next year. The new state positions would be a director, technician, project administrator and two grants administrators, according to the bill’s fiscal note.
An aide to Edgmon, Amory Lelake, told the House Finance Committee that the state jobs would be temporary and sunset in 2030.
The Office of Broadband would be responsible for setting “the criteria and rates for offsetting the costs of broadband services for consumers in the state by regulation,” House Bill 363 reads.
The staff would have a $15,000 travel budget and $50,000 for “new position startup costs,” according to the fiscal note.
The Office of Broadband also anticipates spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on fees for legal services and contractual support.
HB 363 also creates the Statewide Broadband Advisory Board “to provide informed recommendations on broadband policy goals and objectives. The board will act in an advisory capacity to the Broadband Office to identify project proposals and develop criteria for mapping and data collection ...,” Edgmon’s sponsor statement reads.
The advisory board would be made up of two state commissioners, or designees, two legislators and nine people appointed by the governor.
“This advisory board is really intended to be made up of broadband consumers,” Lelake told the finance committee.
The bill provides no travel funding for the advisory board.
The federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program or BEAD has a budget of $42.5 billion to be administered by states under the direction of the U.S. Department of Commerce.
New broadband maps showing where service is lacking are pending, according to Telecompetitor, a telecom and broadband industry news site.
The news site reports that states will be required to prioritize projects in high-poverty areas. States will also be required to consider “how quickly a project can be completed and an operator’s demonstrated record of and plans to comply with federal labor and employment laws.”
Those seeking BEAD funding may be required to provide matching funds equal to at least 25% of the project cost, and network operators will have to offer a low-cost broadband plan to eligible low-income subscribers, according to Telecompetitor.
Operators approved for grant funding will be required to have internet service installed to each customer within four years of receiving funding.
An additional upwards of $4 billion will be made available for broadband improvements via other federal programs, according to Telecompetitor.
All of this money was approved through Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law last November, providing $65 billion “to help close the digital divide and ensure that all Americans have access to reliable, high speed, and affordable broadband,” reads a statement from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.