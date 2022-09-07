Conversation, pizza and puppies were the backdrop for a fundraiser hosted by Dave Monson for candidates Bill Walker and Heidi Drygas Tuesday evening at TrailBreaker Kennels.

Walker is running for Alaska governor with Drygas as his running mate for lieutenant governor on an independent candidate ticket. Drygas was in Fairbanks, her hometown, over the Labor Day weekend.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.