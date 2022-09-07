Conversation, pizza and puppies were the backdrop for a fundraiser hosted by Dave Monson for candidates Bill Walker and Heidi Drygas Tuesday evening at TrailBreaker Kennels.
Walker is running for Alaska governor with Drygas as his running mate for lieutenant governor on an independent candidate ticket. Drygas was in Fairbanks, her hometown, over the Labor Day weekend.
Walker and Drygas came in third during the primary election with 22.8% of the vote, narrowly behind Democratic candidate Les Gara and his running mate Jesica Cook, who earned 23.1% of the vote. Incumbent Gov. Mike Dunleavy came in first with just over 40% of the vote.
“We think the campaign is going very well,” Walker said during a brief interview. “We’re happy with where we’re going and what we’ve accomplished, and more importantly who we talk and listen to.”
Walker said it’s the first gubernatorial election to have an independent ticket in the primary. Drygas added it is an achievement in a partisan election, especially coming in just narrowly behind a partisan candidate.
“I don’t think the primary results were a surprise,” Drygas said. “We were really happy with the results, though it could have been a different story as well.”
She added that voters would be hard pressed to “find a team running for governor and lieutenant that’s going to work harder, go to more places in Alaska and talk to Alaskans” and that voters wouldn’t likely pull together as many Alaskans from “different backgrounds, regions and parties” like their ticket.
Walker said events like Tuesday’s fundraisers are good because they introduce candidates to someone they have spoken to before.
“The biggest thing we get is the opportunity to listen and hear from Alaskans about what is a concern from them,” Walker said. “I think that’s a lost art in campaigning. We’ve been all over the state many times, and we’ll continue to do that.”
Walker noted Dunleavy’s absence from some previous debates, noting it could reflect his management style.
“The way someone campaigns is the way they’re going to govern,” Walker said.
Debates, he added, “are a chance for people to hear from the candidates and for the candidates to hear questions from the audience.”
