A resolution opposing a proposed tier structure for the state retirement system goes before the Fairbanks City Council Monday.
State Rep. Andy Josephson, D-Anchorage, sponsored House Bill 55 to address a critical retention and recruitment issue of firefighters and public safety officers in the state. Among other changes, the bill creates a new tier in the state retirement plan to include a defined benefits component.
“This bill presents an option for all current police and fire employees to stay in Tier 4 or move to this new hybrid pension plan,” said Yuri Morgan, the city’s state lobbyist, during a Thursday work session meeting.
The work session was called to allow council and firefighter union reps to explain each side.
Council members Jerry Cleworth and Jim Clark, who authored the upcoming resolution, have concerns the proposed bill would have long-term financial ramifications for cities and the state.
Dominic Lozano, Fairbanks fire battalion chief and treasurer of the Alaska Professional Firefighters, said HB 55 puts mechanisms in place while ensuring public safety employees have a better retirement package. Lozano said he helped write the bill.
Key components
Morgan said lawmakers have seen similar bills go through the Legislature since the current tier was implemented only to be shot down or die in committee.
The state scrapped its defined benefits plans in 2006 when it fully realized the risks created unfunded liabilities, including health care costs. It was replaced with Tier 4, a defined contributions plan.
Morgan said the key difference is HB 55’s inclusion of key Tier 4 components, such as its health benefits and decision not to include cost-of-living adjustments.
Retirement ages are fixed at 55 under HB 55, instead of after 20 years overall service allowed under legacy retirement systems.
Retirement payouts are based on the employee’s highest five years instead of three years. The bill gives the Alaska Retirement Management Board options if the funded status of the retirement fund falls below 90%.
If the fund falls below 90%, it would require current employees to contribute more to keep its longevity afloat. Employee contributions are set at 8% but increase if needed.
Cities continue to pay 22% of salary contributions, as they already do. The 22% includes the current contribution costs, as well as past service costs accrued under the previous tiered systems.
The retirement board’s consultant determined it would cost the state around $5.5 million a year in additional support.
Morgan said the bill still faces challenges. While it had bipartisan support when the House passed it in 2021, its approval wasn’t unanimous. It faces similar challenges as it goes through the Senate committee process.
“Some of the issues are under ‘What is past is prologue,’” Morgan said. The concern, he said, is that the bill could alter the current 22% contribution cap.
‘Something that works’
Lozano said HB 55 is something that works to retain firefighters and police officers.
Firefighters and police don’t have a social security backup, he said, only the pension plan. He said retirement security was only 6% after 25 years, or living 30 years at 70% of take home pay. He added Tier 4 plans have caused employees to “walk out the door” after a few years.
“The average firefighter employee in Fairbanks has stayed less than three years,” Lozano said. “We’re becoming a constant training ground where we hire them, train them, and they walk out of the door, out of state.”
HB 55 addresses a lot of issues, he said, including employees’ required steady contributions. It will ensure longevity of firefighters’ careers in the state because “they now have skin in the game.”
‘Major problems’
Ron Woolf, former city chief financial officer, said the bill has some concerns. He said preventing pension spiking, or using overtime pay to shore up higher retirement payouts, is difficult.
Woolf said while HB 55 has a more realistic rate of return at 7.38% than legacy tiers had, it would still be difficult to accomplish.
Cleworth said HR 55 has “major problems” that occur if it returns municipalities back to a defined benefits plan — the biggest being a financial risk.
“Right now, we don’t have that because Tier 4 is a defined contribution plan,” Cleworth said. “We contribute to that until that employee leaves and retires and then our obligation ends.”
Cleworth said another concern for HB 55 is that it benefits only firefighters and police officers. Other unions would still fall under the Tier 4 structure. Another risk, he said, is promising to pay an employee after retirement a set amount of money regardless of the ability to keep the fund steady.
“If it goes into the red, you are still obligated to pay,” Cleworth said. “That’s what drove us to our knees under the old defined benefits plan.”
Cleworth added that setting a high rate of return investment on the market means employers have to take greater investment risks. He said Kentucky’s defined benefits plan, at 5%, is much more conservative.
“How can this give us fiscal certainty,” he asked. “We have that now with Tier 4.”
Like Woolf, he said overtime will be a concern when considering HB 55. The city spent $1 million in overtime last year, something he doesn’t see changing. Cleworth said those determining retirement rates would be hard pressed to determine impacts without knowing overtime structures. Cleworth also challenged the bill’s need to address retention rates.
“Looking at the police department, we see lateral hires coming in from states that supposedly have better retirement systems than us,” Cleworth said. “Why do they come here if it’s so awful?”
Mayor Jim Matherly said residents and the council will get a chance to comment on the issue at Monday’s meeting. Matherly said residents will have to comment under citizens’ comments period.
“This will determine our stance for or against this bill,” Matherly said.