The U.S. Senate approved a resolution on Monday aimed at naming the federal building in Fairbanks, a volcano and a job center after the late Congressman Don Young.
The measure sponsored by Alaska’s two senators was approved by unanimous consent. Now it’s up to the U.S. House, where Young served for 49 years, earning the title Dean of the House, until he died in March. He was 88.
”We miss him every day,” said U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, who joined U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski in sponsoring legislation honoring the life of the fellow Republican, who was an Army veteran, teacher, mayor of Fort Yukon, state senator and the longest-serving Republican ever in Congress.
Sullivan and Murkowski introduced the Don Young Recognition Act on Sept. 29.
“It’s always hard to figure out appropriate ways to recognize the life of a true public servant,” said Murkowski, who remarked that renaming Mount Cerberus, a volcano in the Aleutian Islands, Mount Young is a “fitting tribute to a giant of a man.”
Alaska's two senators made the remarks at the end of Senate flooring proceedings on Monday.
The Fairbanks Federal Building would become the Don Young Federal Office Building if the bill is signed into law. A job center in Palmer would be known as the Don Young Alaska Job Corp Center.
"We just want to thank our colleagues for agreeing to this tribute," Sullivan said.
