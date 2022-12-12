The U.S. Senate approved a resolution on Monday aimed at naming the federal building in Fairbanks, a volcano and a job center after the late Congressman Don Young.

The measure sponsored by Alaska’s two senators was approved by unanimous consent. Now it’s up to the U.S. House, where Young served for 49 years, earning the title Dean of the House, until he died in March. He was 88.

