Cannabis use would become legal in the United States, under a federal bill introduced by Alaska Rep. Don Young, who co-chairs the Cannabis Caucus.
Young and Rep. David Joyce of Ohio, both Republicans, are sponsoring the Common Sense Cannabis Reform for Veterans, Small Businesses and Medical Professionals Act.
The legislation is the first GOP-led effort to repeal federal marijuana laws, according to NORML.
“For too long, the federal government’s outdated cannabis policies have stood in the way of both individual liberty and a state’s 10th Amendment rights,” Young said.
Joyce, who is Young’s co-chair on the Cannabis Caucus, said: “With more than 40 states taking action on this issue, it’s past time for Congress to recognize that continued cannabis prohibition is neither tenable nor the will of the American electorate.”
States would control cannabis use, the same way they regulate alcohol, under the bill.
The bill would allow for legal cannabis businesses to use banks, and the Veterans Administration to prescribe cannabis for pain management.
It would direct the National Institutes of Health to research medical use of marijuana to manage pain and impairment.
The bill:
Requires the Food and Drug Administration and the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau to issue rules to regulate cannabis modeled after the alcohol industry.
Removes cannabis as a federally controlled substance. Marijuana currently is listed as a Schedule 1 drug, along with heroin.
Steve Hawkins, director of the Marijuana Policy Project, said in a prepared statement that the majority of Americans support ending cannabis prohibition.
“Our country has a mandate to create a legal industry” for adult cannabis use, Hawkins said.
Young, a long-time advocate of ending a nationwide ban on marijuana, is the sponsor of another cannabis-related bill under review in Congress.
Young introduced the Gun Rights and Marijuana (GRAM) Act to ban the federal government from restricting gun owner rights of marijuana users in states and jurisdictions where cannabis is legal.
In Alaska, cannabis is legal, with the state collecting $24 million in marijuana tax revenues in 2020.
Recreational use of cannabis is legal in 17 states, the District of Columbia, Northern Mariana Islands and Guam. Thirteen states and the U.S. Virgin Islands have decriminalized its use.
Medical marijuana is legal in 36 states, four U.S. territories and the District of Columbia.
