Lisa Murkowski

Senator Lisa Murkowski

 Matt Hage

Washington, DC — Yesterday, U.S. Senators Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), members of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, reintroduced the Mothers and Newborns Success Act, bipartisan legislation to promote maternal health and reduce racial inequities in maternal and infant mortality. Their intent is to strengthen support for women during and after pregnancy, expanding maternal health research and data collection, and ensuring women are better matched with birthing facilities that meet their specific needs.

“Black women are nearly three times more likely to die from a pregnancy than white women. We must take action to tackle this disparity, reduce maternal mortality, and strengthen access to care for mothers,” said Kaine. “This bill is critical to helping ensure all women and their newborns receive the support they need during and after pregnancy.”