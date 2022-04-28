The number of customers who’ve converted to natural gas in the Fairbanks North Star Borough has increased significantly in two years with the trend expected to continue.
A bill to ensure that the Interior Gas Utility continues to expand services in greater Fairbanks and North Pole passed unanimously in the Alaska House Wednesday.
The bill enables the Interior Gas Utility to continue to access the bond market to finance expansion, including more service lines and to increase liquefaction capacity.
Dan Britton, general manager of the Interior Gas Utility, said that customers “have a desire for a cleaner burning energy source.”
The Interior Gas Utility has about 1,750 customers, which are both businesses and households, with the goal of adding another 600 by this summer.
Demand for natural gas has increased as the price has become more competitive.
“Oil is 75% more costly than natural gas, and gas is a more stable, cleaner-burning energy source,” Britton told the News-Miner, after lawmakers voted 39-0 to adopt House Bill 307.
While heating oil is running at $4.75 per gallon, the natural gas equivalent is $2.80 per gallon, Britton said.
The borough’s oil to gas conversion program has a waiting list of residential customers who want to add the energy source.
Conversion costs can range from $3,000 to $15,000 depending on the age of the boiler, but there are incentive programs that offset a large portion of the price for qualifying customers.
“I was born and raised in Fairbanks, so finding simple solutions to complex problems for our hometown is rewarding, and it builds on the work of legislators before me,” said Democratic Rep. Grier Hopkins of Fairbanks, one of the bill’s sponsors.
“Fairbanks has some of the worst air quality in the nation due to our geography, weather conditions and the high cost of heating with wood-fired heating systems in our homes.”
“This is a large Fairbanks effort,” Hopkins added, referring to support by lawmakers for the bill.
Hopkins said the bill gives the Interior Gas Utility access to financing tools by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority (AIDEA). The legislation extends access to bonds for another five years.
“By having access to AIDEA’s credit rating for another five years, it will give the Interior Gas Utility the time and certainty it needs to make a final decision on an expansion of the Titan liquefaction plant where gas is currently put into trucks and driven up,” Hopkins told the News-Miner.
"These conduit revenue bonds will allow IGU to continue to expand its distribution network to more families and businesses," he said.
"After this summer’s construction and installation season, the IGU will have nearly doubled the number of homes and businesses on natural gas in Fairbanks. This decision is coming soon making this legislation time critical," Hopkins said.
Other House sponsors include Reps. Bart LeBon, Adam Wool and Steve Thompson, all from Fairbanks. The legislation still needs to be adopted in the Senate, and signed by the governor.
LeBon explained that the bill extends bonding authority of the Interior Gas Utility through July 1, 2028.
“This is critical to the Interior energy project as it continues its build-out phase to bring low-cost energy to residents and businesses of Interior Alaska,” LeBon said.
The bonding authority is done through AIDEA. “As more homes and businesses convert their heating fuel source to natural gas, we will realize a gradual reduction of the ... air pollution level,” LeBon said. “I also anticipate that the cost of heating our homes and businesses will decline as a long term benefit of this project.”
There are more than 200 miles of distribution piping for natural gas, but many areas are not served. One of the goals is to expand the network to make natural gas available to more customers.
“It has been many years that we have been working to lower our energy costs and improve our air quality in Fairbanks,” Thompson said.
“This summer I will be hooking up my furnace to natural gas. This is an exciting thing that will help a lot of people and lower our energy costs. The further we can get with this, the better off we will be,” Thompson said.
Rep. Mike Prax of North Pole also spoke in favor of the bill. He described it as “an important development for the North Pole area.”
Hopkins said the legislation now needs to pass the Senate.
“It was great to see the unanimous support in the House, thanks to the strong advocacy from the Interior delegation, so hopefully that will be a strong sign that the Senate moves quickly as well,” Hopkins said.