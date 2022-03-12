Russian seafood, diamonds and vodka imports to the U.S. will be banned under new sanctions President Joe Biden announced Friday.
Biden also said he will deny Russia the most favored nation status as a preferred trading partner with America.
The actions come on the heels of a U.S. ban on Russian gas and oil announced Tuesday, in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine. America’s best-known companies are exiting Russia over the conflict, including Apple, Visa, Coca-Cola and McDonald’s.
The Moscow stock market has shut down, and Russian currency has lost more than 40% of its value against the U.S. dollar since the invasion started two weeks ago.
Alaska’s congressional leaders on Friday welcomed the announcement of more sanctions on Russia for its war in Ukraine and said the embargo on Russian seafood imports is long overdue for the fishing industry in Alaska and across the U.S.
“This is a bright spot for Alaska fishermen during a grim time for Ukraine. Those issues are not unrelated,” U.S. Sen Dan Sullivan said in a news conference Friday. “This ban started as Russian retaliation when they invaded Crimea.”
Russia has blocked American seafood exports since the U.S. imposed sanctions against Russia in 2014 for invading Crimea. Alaska exported more than $63 million of seafood to Russia in 2013, the year before Russian imposed the embargo.
“What has been astonishing to me and to our fishermen is how long this has lasted. It has been so unfair,” Sullivan said. “We pretty much cannot export anything to Russia despite our superpower seafood status, while their imports have been almost duty free.”
Russian seafood products have continued to flood the U.S. market at a low cost that weakens sales of American seafood, according to U.S. fisheries. With cheaper labor and fewer regulations, Russia has undercut sales by American fisheries in the U.S. In 2018, the U.S. bought close to $700 million worth of Russian seafood, up nearly 20% from 2018.
Russia’s seafood industry has allowed and enabled illegal fishing, which is “pervasive and reinforced by a predatory trade policy,” said Rear Admiral Dr. Tim Gallaudet, writing for the The Hill newspaper. Gallaudet is former deputy administrator of NOAA.
Sen. Sullivan’s office said Friday there is evidence suggesting that Russia has been processing some of its seafood in China, where it is injected with sulfides to offer a cheaper product at a higher weight. The president’s import ban on Russian seafood includes seafood that originated in Russia but is processed and shipped from China.
Sens. Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski also will continue to advance their bill to ban Russian seafood imports to the U.S. The U.S.-Russian Federation Seafood Reciprocity Act responds to Russia’s eight-year embargo on American fish and other seafood products with a reciprocal ban.
“Americans — and especially Alaskans — have faced a one-sided Russian embargo on our seafood since 2014, allowing Russia’s economy to benefit while U.S. seafood has been harmed.”
Sullivan said that it is important to make the Russian seafood ban part of U.S. law. Biden’s embargo was issued Friday as an executive order.
Sen. Don Young has introduced a similar measure in the House.
“I will continue pushing my legislation to ban Russian seafood imports either as a standalone bill or as part of a broader sanctions package,” Young said. “America is unified behind Ukraine, and I call on my colleagues to forge urgent consensus on a sanctions effort that hits Putin where it hurts and sends a message of zero tolerance for his aggression.”