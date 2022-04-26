Alaska’s delegation in Congress is criticizing a Biden administration move that limits federal lands available for drilling in Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve.
The decision overturns a 2020 Trump-era policy that opened up most of the reserve — the nation’s largest swath of undeveloped public land — for fossil fuel development.
The Bureau of Land Management will now allow fossil fuel production in 52% of the reserve, while the Trump administration expanded oil and gas drilling to 82% of the 23-million acre region.
“I have long urged the president to cut the gimmicks and tap this true ‘strategic petroleum reserve,’ which is teeming with reserves ready to alleviate some of our nation’s dire energy needs,” said U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, who accused the president of waging “a relentless war on American energy production.”
“We need more domestic resource development, and areas explicitly designated for that purpose should be at the top of the list, not on the chopping block,” said U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski.
The Biden administration decision to close off more areas to fossil fuel development comes as the Bureau of Land Management has reduced the number of oil and gas permit approvals over last year. A Bureau of Land Management spokesperson noted that 60% of the lands already leased and permitted for drilling remain untapped by the oil and gas industry.
The decision, announced Monday, restores protections to specific areas of the reserve, including the Colville River and Teshekpuk Lake, which is located in a wetlands area with an abundance of wildlife. Environmental groups contend that the protections are needed for unique wilderness areas that are home to a half-million shorebirds and the calving grounds for caribou, an important food source for Alaska Native communities on the North Slope.
The 2020 Trump administration decision to add millions of more acres for drilling in the reserve led to multiple lawsuits by environmental groups. The Alaska Wilderness League, Audubon Alaska and Trustees for Alaska are among several environmental groups that had sought to overturn the 2020 ruling. The groups also are pushing for further restrictions.
“We thank the Biden administration for restoring protections in the reserve and preventing the destructive 2020 plan from further endangering the health of land, water, people and animals in the western Arctic. We now encourage the administration to take a lead in improving protections to meet today’s on-the-ground realities,” the environmental groups said in a joint statement.
The groups noted that new oil and gas production in the area could potentially release more than five billion metric tons of carbon emissions, the equivalent to all CO2 released in the United States in 2019, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Kristen Miller, conservation director of the Alaska Wilderness League, said that additional oil and gas extraction in the western Arctic would create environmental hazards and accelerate the thaw underway due to greenhouse gas emissions.
Miller said that permafrost thaw from warming temperatures is causing landslides, damaging buildings and roads, and threatening rural communities.
“Continuing to greenlight massive, long-term oil and gas projects in Alaska will only keep us traveling the perilous path of a fossil-fuel-dependent future,” Miller said.