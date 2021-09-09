New federal Covid-19 vaccine requirements were announced Thursday for huge swaths of workers, and operators of large entertainment and sports venues are being asked to require proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test for entry.
President Joe Biden is additionally calling on 41 states to join the nine states, including Washington, Oregon and California, that require school employees to get vaccinated.
Biden’s “Path Out of the Pandemic” action plan, announced in a televised speech, impacts employers with more than 100 workers, federal agencies, federal contractors, schools operated by the federal government and certain health care providers.
Republican leaders for Alaska had sharp criticism of the Democratic president’s new plan.
“The federal government does not have the constitutional or statutory authority to mandate vaccines on tens of millions of Americans, businesses and families,” U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said in a prepared statement.
Foundation Health Partners, the largest health care provider in Fairbanks, already has an employee vaccine mandate in place. Tanana Chiefs Conference, also a major health care provider, does not.
The federal government is additionally preparing to roll out a Covid-19 booster vaccine program on Sept. 20, according to the “Path Out of the Pandemic” plan. The booster is pending approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
“A booster promises to give Americans their highest level of protection yet,” the 11-page plan reads. “Three-shot vaccines are common (Hepatitis, Tetanus) and offer some of the most durable and robust protection.”
Large employers must require the vaccine or routine testing
Under the new plan, the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration is developing a rule requiring “all employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated or require any workers who remain unvaccinated to produce a negative test result on at least a weekly basis before coming to work.”
Fairbanks has many public and private employers with a workforce of over 100 people. Several who were contacted said they were still reading through the plan.
Fort Knox Gold Mine is one of the largest employers in the Fairbanks area.
“As a significant employer in Fairbanks, we take our responsibility to keep our employees and the community safe very seriously,” wrote Anna Atchison, external affairs manager for Kinross Alaska, the company that operates the mine, in an email. “We will be following this closely and will adhere to all applicable rules or standards issued by MSHA (the Mine Safety and Health Administration).”
Rules for education workers
Vaccination will be required of teachers and staff at Head Start and Early Head Start programs and teachers and youth program workers for the U.S. Department of Defense along with teachers and staff at Bureau of Indian Education-operated schools, according to the “Path Out of the Pandemic” plan.
“This action will help more schools and early childhood centers safely remain open and give comfort to the many parents that rely on them every day to keep their children safe,” the plan reads.
The president is also encouraging governors to adopt vaccine requirements for schools.
Tom Klaameyer, president of the Alaska chapter of the National Education Education, said the chapter has no position on vaccine mandates and that some members, a minority, oppose it.
“Our members are a reflection of the society at large so there is lots of different opinions,” he said. “If the governor mandates it, we’ll have to work with our members. We are definitely there to support all of our members and help them through it.”
Klaameyer talked about social responsibility and said vaccines are a way to keep teachers and staff healthy in order to maintain in-person education.
“We are at a crossroads in our state and our country,” he said. “I think everybody has to think about not just personal choice.”
The University of Alaska Fairbanks, which requires some students but not faculty or staff to get the Covid-19 vaccine, is reviewing the new plan. Marmian Grimes is the public information officer for the UA systemwide incident management team.
“I can tell you that we are working with our legal team to look over President Biden’s plan to see how it might affect our universities, employees and students. Once we have time to do that, we will have a better sense of what our next steps may be.”
Impact on health care workers
A majority of health care workers across the country are impacted by a new rule by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid to require the Covid-19 vaccine “in most health care settings that receive Medicare or Medicaid,” according to the president’s plan.
That includes hospitals, dialysis centers, surgery centers and home health agencies.
“This action will create a consistent standard across the country, while giving patients assurance of the vaccination status of those delivering care,” the plan reads.
Tanana Chiefs Conference operates multiple clinics in Interior Alaska. Chief/Chairman PJ Simon issued a prepared statement.
“TCC will continue to track the mandates required of us as a receipt of Medicaid/Medicare funds and a federal contractor with both the Department of Health and Human Services and the Bureau of Indian Affairs. TCC is working in partnership with our staff to provide up-to-date information about the Covid-19 vaccines and the vaccines ability to significantly decrease the severity of Covid-19 symptoms. Alaska’s hospital system is in a dire state with the unvaccinated taking up the beds and medical staff needed for regular, routine care, and non-Covid emergencies. The only way to improve this is for Alaskans to get the vaccine.”
How Alaska leaders are responding
Alaska Chief Medical Officer Anne Zink addressed the plan during a Thursday news conference.
“The details still need to be explored — exactly the timing and what exactly (we’ll need to be) able to move forward along those lines, so we’ll have more information as we continue to process through that,” Zink said. “Again, vaccines are our best tool at slowing this pandemic, so the more that we can all individually choose to get vaccinated, the healthier we all are going to be.”
Teal Soden, spokeswoman for the city of Fairbanks, did not say what course of action the city will take.
“We don’t have enough information on his mandates at this time so we’re going to have to wait and see,” she wrote in an email to the News-Miner.
The mayor of the Fairbanks North Star Borough, Bryce Ward, is also reviewing the plan.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy was asked at an unrelated news conference in Anchorage on Thursday for his reaction to Biden’s announcement that OSHA will require employers with more than 100 workers to mandate vaccines for their employees.
He replied, “I am just hearing about this now. It is something we have to understand and look into. I can get back to you guys. It is difficult to answer at this point; apparently it is breaking news.”
Sullivan’s prepared statement came later in the afternoon.
“This is unconstitutional overreach by the President of the United States, pure and simple,” Sullivan said. “Individual freedoms and the rule of law are too often an afterthought with this administration, while broken promises are piling up.”
“I got vaccinated because I wanted to protect my family, the people I work with, and the Alaskans I represent and interact with, and I have encouraged others to consider getting the vaccine in consultation with their doctor. However, I remain adamant that this is an individual choice, and should not be mandated by the federal government.”
The mayor of the city of Anchorage, Dave Bronson, issued a statement.
“The idea that government would mandate businesses to force personal medical decisions on their employees is flat out wrong and immoral, and beyond the authority of the president.”