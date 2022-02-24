The Biden administration hit the brakes on the 200-mile Ambler Road project this week, reversing a decision by the previous administration to support access to a rare minerals mine in Northwest Alaska.
The White House filed a 24-page court document Tuesday saying additional reviews are needed, stemming from concerns by Alaska Native tribes that rely on subsistence hunting and fishing in the area.
The proposed gravel road would stretch from the Dalton Highway north of Fairbanks to deposits of zinc, copper and other rare minerals in the Ambler Mining District. The village of Ambler and other communities would have also gained access to the road system. Development, led by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority, is being estimated at $500 million. Both the authority and Ambler Mining recently disclosed they plan to spend $60 million advancing the road and two mining prospects. The road would also cut through traditional caribou habitats, several streams and rivers and part of Gates of the Arctic National Park.
The Trump administration gave the project its blessing in July 2020. Tribal and conservation groups sued, saying federal agencies violated laws leading up to the approval. The Biden court document states the agencies now recognize errors were made.
“Additional scrutiny in defending the fully briefed merits of Plaintiffs’ claims has illuminated legal flaws that Defendants intend to reconsider through a further administrative process,” the document states.
It cited an insufficient analysis of impacts to federally-protected subsistence hunting/fishing rights, and the impacts to properties of significant cultural and religious values.
Department of Interior officials did not say how long the review will take.
The review will also include a second look at the National Environmental Policy Act analysis conducted for the project.
Reactions
Tanana Chiefs Conference and other tribal entities applauded the Biden decision in a news release.
“We appreciate that the federal government recognized the flaws in the previous administration’s decisions to permit the road,” Brian Ridley, TCC president, said in the release. “We believe any objective review of the full impacts of this project, including the mining that it would facilitate, would demonstrate that constructing this road through the heart of our traditional lands would be a terrible idea.”
Conservation groups also welcomed the decision but was disappointed the project was merely delayed.
“The administration must consider the needs of Alaskan Tribes and wildlife above the poorly-hatched wishes of a foreign mining company,” said Nicole Schmitt, executive director of the Alaska Wildlife Alliance
Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration blasted the decision to “block economic and natural resource development with unfounded environmental claims.”
“The Biden Administration has opened yet another front in its war on Alaska,” Dunleavy said in a statement. “You would think President Biden would want to improve access to American sources of copper and other strategic minerals that are needed in our combined efforts to increase renewables.”
Dunleavy said once the road was completed and mining started, the project would have generated $300 million annually in wages and “bring thousands of jobs to Alaska.”
The Alaska delegation in a joint statement also blasted Biden’s decision and promised to hold the Biden administration’s feet to the fire on the review process.
“We will hold the administration to an aggressive timeline for the completion of this analysis and expect them to allow as much work on the project as possible to continue, even as that occurs,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski said in the statement.
Rep. Don Young said the decision came at the worst time, especially as tensions heat up between Russia and the United States and its NATO allies over Ukraine.
“Frankly, we can and should be responsibly developing critical minerals here in Alaska instead of continuing to be reliant on adversarial nations and the whims of geopolitical faceoffs,” Young said.
Tuesday’s decision to halt the project isn’t Biden’s first on Alaska projects. Since taking office in 2021, the president has Suspended oil and gas leases in ANWR, the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and began to reinstate the Roadless Rule in the Tongass National. The White House also paused federal oil and gas lease sales and froze public land orders on 28 million acres of federal land, including Native Vietnam Veteran allotments.