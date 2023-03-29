The Kuskokwin Consortium Library in Bethel is the only library in Alaska that is a finalist for the 2023 National Medal for Museum and Library Service.
According to a news release, the national medal is the highest honor given to museums and libraries that significantly impact their communities. Thirty finalists have been selected this year.
“The Kuskokwim Consortium Library is honored to be recognized as a finalist for the National Medal for the second year in a row for our dedication and service to the UAF Kuskokwim campus and the city of Bethel, Alaska,” Library Director Theresa Quiner said. “We are in a very rural and underserved community, and we work hard to provide robust programming on a scale comparable to much larger library systems.”
Crosby Kemper, director of the national program, called museums and libraries vital to the health and growth of engaged communities.
“These institutions represent the best of what museums and libraries do for their communities,” he said in the news release.
The National Medal winners will be announced in late May.