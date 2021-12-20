A low pressure system from the Bering Sea brought a significant amount of snow to the Fairbanks area on Sunday, with as much as 10 inches recorded in some places on Monday. More snow is expected later this week, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Berg.
Berg said most of the Fairbanks area received anywhere from seven to nine inches, with some reports of 10 and 11 inches in the surrounding hills. “It was pretty even across the board,” Berg said of the snowfall.
While snow amounts were relatively consistent around Fairbanks, other parts of the Interior received more snow. Healy set the record for the most snow with 15 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
The snow began on Saturday evening, but really picked up around noon on Sunday, according to Berg. The precipitation lasted through Sunday evening before tapering off on Monday morning. Berg said that the storm hit a bit earlier than NWS had forecasted, but the amounts were nearly exactly what they had predicted.
The system moved east from the Bering Sea coast, which Berg said is often conducive to heavy snowfall. Southwesterly winds, he said, create “a really good flow to produce high snow events.”
On Monday afternoon, Berg said that Fairbanksans should expect to receive a few more inches of snow on Monday night. The NWS is calling for up to four inches of accumulation and westerly winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour on Monday night.
The either good or bad news, depending on the audience, is that even more snow is likely in Fairbanks’s future. Looking forward to the rest of the week, Berg said the NWS is calling for snow Thursday, and potentially another heavy snow event on Christmas weekend, although this is less certain.
Fairbanks has already received slightly more snow than normal this year. So far, there have been 19 inches in December, Berg said, compared to the average of 16 inches. This season, a total of 36 inches have fallen, which is a bit higher than the average to date of 30 inches.