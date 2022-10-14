Ben Stevens

Ben Stevens.

 Office of the governor

Ben Stevens — former Alaska Senate president, son of U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens and a ConocoPhillips oil executive once touched by the Veco bribery scandal — has died at age 63.

Stevens was hiking in the Chugach National Forest with his wife, Elizabeth, when he apparently suffered a fatal heart attack, according to an Anchorage political group that posted his death to Facebook.

