Ben Stevens — former Alaska Senate president, son of U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens and a ConocoPhillips oil executive once touched by the Veco bribery scandal — has died at age 63.
Stevens was hiking in the Chugach National Forest with his wife, Elizabeth, when he apparently suffered a fatal heart attack, according to an Anchorage political group that posted his death to Facebook.
An Alaska State Trooper dispatch posted Friday states that troopers responded at 5:57 p.m. Thursday to a report of a hiker having a medical emergency with CPR in progress on the Lost Lake Trail in the national forest outside of Seward. The hiker was later identified as Stevens, the dispatch stated. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful, and his body was flown to Anchorage.
Erec Isaacson, president of ConocoPhillips Alaska, released a statement Friday, saying the company is “deeply saddened by the sudden passing” of Stevens, who served as vice president and external affairs and transportation.
“Ben was a valued leader at ConocoPhillips Alaska and leaves a significant legacy in the state of Alaska. Ben will be deeply missed not only by his family and colleagues, but in the broader Alaska community,” the statement reads.
Democratic Gov. Tony Knowles appointed the Republican Stevens to the Alaska State Senate in 2001. Stevens served as Majority Leader from 2003-2004 and as Senate president for the 2005-2006 term. He also served as Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s chief of staff from 2019 to 2021, at which time he left the governor’s office for ConocoPhillips.
“I will always cherish the time he was my Chief of Staff; his knowledge and political acumen were significant assets in my administration,” Dunleavy said in a social media post Friday. “He dedicated his life to making Alaska a better place.“
In 2006, Stevens was one of six legislators whose offices were raided by the FBI in connection with a bribery scandal surrounding Veco, an oilfield services company. Stevens maintained his innocence and was never charged with a crime. Stevens did not seek reelection the following year.
As news of his death spread Friday, politicians and friends shared condolences and messages of support for his family.
“Ben was a friend of mine, a great dad and husband, and one who made Alaska a better place for us all,” U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski posted on Twitter. “His sudden passing leaves a hole in our Alaskan fabric. Ben Stevens will be be genuinely missed.”
On Facebook, U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan said he was shocked and heartbroken about Stevens’ sudden passing.
“He was a true public servant who loved Alaska with all of his heart and always fought with Ted Stevens-like zeal for our state’s interests,” Sullivan posted.
Alaska Senate President Pete Micciche said in a release that Stevens was tough, smart and always cut to the chase on what was best for the state.
“In the Alaska Senate he distinguished himself by his ability to compromise and work for the benefit of all Alaskans,” Micciche said.
U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola noted that she had lunch with Stevens just last week, which makes his death even more difficult.
“Alaska has lost a great leader who worked tirelessly for our entire state,” she said.
Contact Managing Editor Gary Black at 907-459-7504 or gblack@newsminer.com.