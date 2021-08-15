Beginning Monday, new employees of Fairbanks health care providers will be required to be vaccinated against Covid-19. The group Foundation Health Partners — which includes Tanana Valley Clinic, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and Denali Center — has implemented a vaccine mandate for incoming workers. As of now, current employees are not required to be vaccinated against the virus, but that may change once the vaccine is fully approved by the Federal Drug Administration.
In an interview, FHP Chief Medical Officer Dr. Angelique Ramirez explained why the group decided to make the vaccine compulsory among new hires.
“The decision for a vaccine mandate was both a thoughtful one and a challenging one,” she said. According to Ramirez, FHP ultimately made the decision based on input from medical and clinical leadership teams as well as new data from the Center for Disease Control.
The uptick in cases related to the more highly contagious Delta variant also contributed to FHP’s decision, as did the “increasing numbers of hospitalizations everywhere for the unvaccinated,” Ramirez stated.
FHP, Ramirez said, has supported the Covid-19 vaccine since its initial approval but has not required the vaccine among its employees. For new employees, however, the vaccine will soon be part of a routine onboarding process. According to Ramirez, new employees already go through an occupational health screening prior to starting work. This includes making sure that individuals are up to date on other vaccines, such as measles. Given that the process is already in place, “It was just reasonable to add the Covid vaccine to this routine occupational health screening,” Ramirez said.
The only exception is for individuals who cannot receive the shot due to “sincerely held religious beliefs or validated medical conditions,” according to a news release from FHP.
Rather than implement a mandate for current employees, FHP has instead focused on providing as much information as possible for employees so they could make informed decisions regarding the vaccine. For example, staff participated in educational events and vaccine drives. The majority of employees has chosen to receive the shot independently.
Ramirez noted that the FHP Board plans to revisit its vaccination policy for current employees once the Emergency Use Authorization is removed from the vaccine, which she said “should be in a few weeks.”
Mandating the Covid-19 vaccine has proven controversial in part because it has not been officially approved by the Federal Drug Administration. Yet, Ramirez said, there is evidence in support of the vaccine, including “ ... practical experience everywhere regarding the safety and efficacy of the vaccine as well as the endorsement of a multitude of professional organizations.”
The American Medical Association, the American Hospital Association as well as more than 50 other health care and medical associations have expressed support for Covid vaccine mandates among health care providers.
“The Covid-19 vaccine is safe, it’s the most effective way to control the spread of the virus, and the most effective way to end the pandemic,” Ramirez said.
