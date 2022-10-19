Republican Nick Begich’s campaign is attracting the most money out of Alaska in the U.S. House race, according to a report by the Federal Election Commission, which shows Democrat Mary Peltola’s campaign in the lead as far as overall campaign fundraising.
Peltola, the incumbent, and Republican Sarah Palin are drawing more money than Begich outside of Alaska with Palin, a former governor and 2008 candidate for vice president, leading in 22 states, including most of the southern border and chunks of the Bible belt. All three candidates are also benefiting from independent expenditure groups.
Peltola’s campaign is reporting $4.2 million in total receipts, according to the Federal Election Commission, which has published campaign revenues and spending through Sept. 30.
Palin’s and Begich’s campaigns reported $1.5 million in total receipts.
Libertarian Chris Bye is also running for U.S. House in the Nov. 8 election with $7,489 in campaign receipts.
Alaskans have contributed $583,991 to Begich, $455,223 to Peltola and $163,956 to Palin, according to the FEC reports.
Peltola’s campaign is drawing the most small donations, worth $200 or less, with more than $1.9 million worth. This is followed by Palin’s campaign with about $1 million and Begich’s campaign with $61,603.
Begich’s campaign has attracted $330,416 worth of contributions worth $2,000 or more followed by Peltola with $228,200 and Palin with $151,500.
The states with residents contributing the most money to Alaska’s U.S. House race so far are California, Texas and Florida.
Residents in California have donated $111,478 to Peltola’s campaign with $20,550 coming from residents in Texas and $15,340 coming out of Florida.
Residents in California donated $57,923 to Palin’s campaign, which has collected $75,510 from Texas residents and $87,139 from Florida residents.
Begich’s campaign is showing $1,090 out of California, $25,746 out of Texas and $30,525 out of Florida.
Outside expenditure groups are reportedly spending about $1 million on electing Begich while Palin and Peltola are each benefitting from over $500,000 in spending by groups seeking to influence the Alaska’s U.S. House race.
