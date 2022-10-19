Campaign cash

News-Miner

From left, Nick Begich, Sarah Palin and Mary Peltola.

 News-Miner

Republican Nick Begich’s campaign is attracting the most money out of Alaska in the U.S. House race, according to a report by the Federal Election Commission, which shows Democrat Mary Peltola’s campaign in the lead as far as overall campaign fundraising.

Peltola, the incumbent, and Republican Sarah Palin are drawing more money than Begich outside of Alaska with Palin, a former governor and 2008 candidate for vice president, leading in 22 states, including most of the southern border and chunks of the Bible belt. All three candidates are also benefiting from independent expenditure groups.

