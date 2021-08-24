mthomas @newsminer.com
There were two unrelated bear incidents in Interior Alaska on Monday, one in Denali National Park and Preserve and one on the outskirts of Fairbanks. In Denali, a grizzly bear injured a hiker during a defensive attack. The same day, wildlife troopers shot a black bear near Fairbanks after the bear displayed concerning behaviors, including a lack of fear of people.
Denali bear attack
A grizzly bear attacked but did not seriously injure a hiker in Denali National Park and Preserve Monday night. The victim, a 55-year-old Indiana resident, was hiking alone not far from the Eielson Visitor Center at the time of the attack, according to a statement from the National Park Service.
The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on Monday in the Thoroughfare Pass area south of the Park Road. The man suffered puncture wounds to his calf, left ribs, and left shoulder, but is currently in stable condition.
The individual — who has not been publicly identified — stated that he was hiking in thick fog Monday evening when he was charged by a sow grizzly bear with two cubs. The sow charged him from bushes roughly 100 feet away and knocked him down, according to the release. He deployed bear spray but was only able to do so after he was on the ground.
“The bears departed quickly after the attack, and the visitor was able to walk 1.5 miles” to the visitor center, where he met a transit bus. Medical personnel who happened to be riding the bus administered first aid while the bus driver called the ambulance. The man was transported out of the park to the Tri-Valley medical team and later sent to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
Park officials determined that the bear attack was defensive (as is often the case with sows with cubs) and therefore are not planning to attempt to locate the bear. “There is no indication that this bear is unusually dangerous,” the statement explained.
As a preventative measure, backcountry units 11 and 12, which are just east of the visitor center, are closed to backcountry travel for a week.
Fairbanks bear incident
Alaska State Wildlife Troopers killed a young black bear in a residential area north of Fairbanks on Monday. According to trooper spokesperson Austin McDaniel, troopers were contacted by multiple residents of the area who were concerned about the bear’s behavior. The bear was getting into trash and showed no sign of fear of people.
For example, McDaniel said that residents attempted to scare the bear away by yelling at it, but “it wasn’t startled,” ignored the shouts, and continued to rummage in trash. “It didn’t react how we would expect a bear would,” McDaniel said.
Troopers tracked the bear down at a home in the Gilmore Trail area. Based on multiple factors, troopers determined that the bear “was a public safety hazard,” McDaniel said.
There are several factors that lead bears to be unafraid of people, McDaniel said. One reason is if they become accustomed to scavenging for food at residences. To prevent similar issues in the future, troopers urge people to secure their trash and dog food in order to avoid inadvertently luring bears onto their property. “We want to make sure our wildlife stays wild,” McDaniel said.