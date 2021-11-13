Bail has been reduced for a Hope man charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in connection with a fatal shooting that killed a 74-year-old hunter earlier this year. The hearing was held Friday at Rabinowitz Courthouse.
Robert Jack Geller, 42, had initially been held on $50,000 bail following his Sept. 21 arrest in Hope.
According to court records, Geller had been moose hunting on Sept. 11 with 74-year-old Michael Easley and Easley’s son, Kevin, approximately 8.5 miles off the Taylor Highway when the shooting occurred. Geller allegedly fired a shot around 8:50 p.m., despite not having a clear view of the target and being told that Easley was not back at the camp, court records said. Easley was struck and later pronounced dead at a Fairbanks hospital.
Defense attorney Justin Racette requested a $5,000 cash performance bond, citing that Geller has no criminal history in Alaska.
“This was recklessness and no worse,” he argued. “The allegation is not a murder. This is not intentionally taking the life of another person.”
“There’s no reason to conclude from Mr. Geller’s criminal history, which is zero, and the allegations here that he’s either a danger to the community or likely to flee the jurisdiction of the court,” Racette continued. “There’s a good incentive for him to abide by conditions that the court sets.”
Assistant District Attorney Katy Mason opposed the request, arguing that the previous bail amount was the least restrictive means to ensure community safety.
“We do believe that bail was appropriately set at the time of the original arraignment,” Mason said. “I will note that Mr. Geller does not have any criminal history that the state is aware of; however, these are serious allegations where the victim is deceased.”
Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle approved the bail reduction request, citing that Geller does not have the financial means to pay the previous bail amount and does not have a criminal history in the state.
Under the conditions, Geller will be monitored by Alaska Pretrial Services and cannot possess alcohol, ammunition or a firearm and cannot consume alcohol.
“Taking into account that the Easley family does not feel under any threat and given the limited criminal history, I do not see that house arrest is necessary in this case,” Lyle explained.
Geller is expected to appear in Fairbanks Superior Court for a Preliminary Hearing on Jan. 3, 2022.