Alaska reported a record number of resident Covid-19 cases — 1,735 — and 41 resident deaths on Friday. This is more than 500 cases larger than the previous daily high number and occurred amid a week where nearly every day was a new record.
The daily total was alarmingly high in part because the state recently made technical and processing changes to better input data and is currently working through a backlog of cases, Alaska Department of Health and Social Services officials explained during a Friday news. However, the backlog does not diminish the fact that Covid-19 is spreading rapidly throughout Alaska.
Daily totals over the past week have been so large in part because they reflect a mixture of new and old cases. The backlog occurred when the system was overwhelmed and could not stay up to date with reporting.
“Every day we were just getting more and more cases in and we were unable to keep up,” state epidemiologist Louisa Castrodale said.
In order to keep up with incoming tests, the state implemented further automation that allows it to process data faster, Castrodale said. Daily totals will continue to be high until they are able to input all past data and are able to provide the numbers the day after they are reported. Without the backlog, Castrodale said to anticipate roughly 1,000 to 1,100 cases a day.
Similarly, the process by which deaths are reported has several steps, and there is also a lag in reporting. Of the deaths reported Thursday, one occurred in April, six occurred in May, one in June, four in July, 31 in August, and one in September. The cyber attack did play a role in the backlog of death certificates. However, the bulk of the deaths reported were from August, which was not impacted by the cyber attack.
“It’s a mixed bag, it certainly contributed but it’s not the whole story,” DHSS Deputy Director Clinton Farr said.
Although the addition of backlogged cases is inflating daily totals, the number of new cases in Alaska each day is still concerning and continues to climb.
“We have a whole lot of Covid spreading,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zinkn said. The fact that some of the cases represented did not occur on the day they were reported “does not diminish the fact that community spread of Covid-19 is very high,” DHSS Commissioner Adam Crum said.
Alaska’s current Covid incidence is nine times higher than national threshold for alert level and the highest in the nation by a substantial margin, Zink said. Data lags make day to day comparisons hard, so it is best to look at weekly totals, Zink explained. The September totals “continue to convey that this is the highest incidence of cases we’ve ever reported.”
“We continue to see tremendous Covid spread in our communities,” Zink said.
Hospitals are “very much overwhelmed” with Covid patients, the majority of whom are unvaccinated. According to Zink, data show that vaccinated individuals are 8.3% less likely to require hospitalization.
“Vaccines help to minimize hospitalization, and they help to minimize death,” Zink said.