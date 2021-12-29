Bobby Bianco of the National Weather Service said early Wednesday afternoon that most of the current storm had passed with the possibility of only a couple of more inches of snow.
“The worst is behind us,” the meteorologist said.
About a foot of snow fell overnight and Wednesday morning, Bianco said, as the digging out from back-to-back winter storms in Alaska’s Interior continues.
Pedestrians in downtown Fairbanks walked on roadways because deep snow covered most of the sidewalks. In the neighborhoods, the city is sending graders ahead of trash-hauling trucks, which are a day behind with collecting garbage, because neighborhood roads are awash in snow.
The Fairbanks Police Department issued an alert warning against travel unless “absolutely necessary.” Travel conditions are “very difficult or impossible,” according to the National Weather Service, which reported possible blizzard conditions at times with winds gusting as much as 50 mph.
A winter storm warning for the Middle Tanana Valley continues through 6 a.m. Thursday.
Winds will be gusting from 40-to-50 miles per hour with the strongest winds occurring Wednesday afternoon, according to the forecast. The wind will die down by late afternoon, but light snow will continue in the evening and into Thursday morning. The weather service is also predicting some light freezing rain.
Fairbanks police have been busy conducting welfare checks and responding to vehicles in distress, according to Teal Soden, spokeswoman for the City of Fairbanks. She had no serious weather-related injuries to report.
Walk-in public services in Fairbanks are closed, and many downtown businesses that would normally be open had dark store fronts on Wednesday.
The city has suspended some non-emergency medical transports due to the weather.
The News-Miner suspended delivery service again for Thursday due to snow clogging neighborhood roads.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough is asking residents to hold onto their trash, if possible, with transfer site trash hauling delayed due to bad weather. Extra containers have been put out but the trash-collecting sites are anticipated to be fairly full through the middle of next week, an announcement on Wednesday said.
Soden said the city’s trash hauling has been challenging.
“Our garbage trucks keep getting stuck,” she said.
Sending graders ahead of garbage trucks is helping but trash collectors are having trouble finding people’s trash because it is covered in snow.
“Please brush it off so that our crews can see it,” Soden said.