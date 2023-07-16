The only thing more adorable than toddlers strutting their stuff in front of a crowd is toddlers on parade, showing off beautiful Native regalia at the World Eskimo Indian Olympics.

The seven babies and toddlers who wore homemade regalia at Thursday night’s contest were generally happy to walk around the stage, either in the arms of parents3or led by the hand. This was the Baby Regalia contest, for children under age three.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.