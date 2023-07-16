The only thing more adorable than toddlers strutting their stuff in front of a crowd is toddlers on parade, showing off beautiful Native regalia at the World Eskimo Indian Olympics.
The seven babies and toddlers who wore homemade regalia at Thursday night’s contest were generally happy to walk around the stage, either in the arms of parents3or led by the hand. This was the Baby Regalia contest, for children under age three.
Family and friends in the crowd called out their names, so they could take close-up photos. Generally, the children complied and rewarded the crowd with big smiles and waves, but a couple soon tired of the attention — and perhaps the heat from wearing a winter parka and warm boots inside the Big Dipper. But overall, the parade of babies and toddlers was a smooth and adorable event.
There were three categories: Indian Hide, Eskimo Cloth and Eskimo Fur. Results are listed in the photographs.
No piece of regalia is the same. These are culturally significant items often worn during important events, such as coming of age, first hunts and graduations. Each piece requires many hours of work and attention to detail and each items tells a story. The regalia celebrates the Native way of life and respect and honor for the animals that provided.
