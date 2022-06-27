A pilot was killed in a helicopter crash while assisting with the Clear Fire south of Fairbanks on Sunday night. The pilot and sole occupant of the aircraft was Douglas Ritchie, 56, of Wasilla, according to the Alaska Division of Forestry.
The helicopter went down around 7:30 p.m., per a statement from Forestry. The crash occurred as Ritchie was landing the helicopter at the Anderson Airport helipad, located near mile 280 of the Parks Highway. Firefighters and Alaska State Troopers responded to the scene.
Ritchie was conducting long-line activities, which include bucket work or ferrying cargo, at the time of the crash, Division of Forestry Public Information Officer Sam Harrell said. According to Harrell, the preliminary investigation found that Ritchie had just taken off and immediately was landing when the crash occurred.
“The best we can ascertain is that he had taken off and crashed at the pad,” Harrell said. Beyond that, Harrell referred questions to the National Transportation Safety Board, which has not yet responded to questions.
Ritchie was flying a 1960 Bell 204B “Huey” helicopter owned by Northern Pioneer Helicopters. The Division of Forestry contracted the helicopter to assist with the Clear Fire, according to the release.
Ritchie was a long-time pilot in Alaska and had worked on fires in the past, Harrell said. Ritchie was the lead pilot for Northern Pioneer Helicopter, according to information available on the company’s website. He flew for the Big Lake-based air service for 12 years.
“It’s most unfortunate,” Harrell added. “The Division is saddened and heartbroken for the family.”
The Denali Borough also issued a statement in response to Ritchie’s death. “The Denali Borough is heartbroken to learn of the death of a helicopter pilot responding to the Clear Fire,” the statement reads. “This incident highlights the dedication and sacrifice emergency responders, and their families, make to protect our communities.”
Ritchie’s remains are being sent to the state medical examiner’s office. The Alaska State Troopers and the National Transportation Safety Board are conducting an investigation into the accident.
It has been several years since the last firefighter death in Alaska, Harrell said. He added that the last fatality was in 2000, when a smokejumper died during a training exercise.