Spiral in the sky

“Was walking out to my vehicle [Friday] night and saw quite the anomaly!” Thanks, Zach Lewis of Fairbanks, for sending along this shot. You can submit your best photo online at newsminer.com.

Photo by Zach Lewis, Fairbanks

Was it first contact? A stargate? A Corellian battlecruiser entering the Earth’s atmosphere?

The explanation, it turns out, is pretty simple. It’s probably frozen rocket vapor.

