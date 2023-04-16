Was it first contact? A stargate? A Corellian battlecruiser entering the Earth’s atmosphere?
The explanation, it turns out, is pretty simple. It’s probably frozen rocket vapor.
Updated: April 16, 2023 @ 7:45 pm
That’s the consensus of the science world after a giant, blue spiral appeared in the Alaska sky late Friday night and early Saturday morning. Set against vivid northern lights and seen by many — including aurora hunters, sky watchers and folks who just happened to look up at the right time — the swirling celestial gyre was likely the reflection of light hitting frozen vapor that formed after the SpaceX rocket Falcon 9 expelled its unused fuel. That’s according to spaceweather.com, which says SpaceX launched the rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, carrying a payload of 51 small satellites into the Earth’s orbit on Friday evening.
“When the rocket’s discarded upper stage passed over Alaska, it vented its unused fuel. A bit of spin turned the harmless cloud into a spectacular spiral,” spaceweather.com reported.
The spiral is a routine by-product of SpaceX operations and similar spirals have been seen over New Zealand, East Africa and Hawaii following Falcon 9 launches, according to spaceweather.com.
A sky camera at Poker Flat Research Range also recorded the phenomenon.
